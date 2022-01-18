Last Weekend For Theatre Southwest's THE SUNSHINE BOYS

There's just one more weekend to catch legendary playwright Neil Simon's 'The Sunshine Boys' at Theatre Southwest this weekend, Jan. 21 and 22.

Hailed as one of Neil Simon's funniest plays, "The Sunshine Boys" is set in New York City in the 1970s and follows the antics of two former vaudevillian stars Al and Willie, who are no longer speaking but are grudgingly paired together once again for a TV special, acquired by Willie's nephew (and agent), Ben Silverman. What ensues is a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.

The cast stars Steve Carpentier as Willie Clark, John Stevens as Al Lewis; and includes supporting players Sam Martinez as Ben Silverman, Willie's nephew and agent; Laura Chapman as Registered Nurse; Sarah Ferrell as Burlesque Nurse, Thomas Austin as Television Announcer, Andrew Bockholt as Patient and Schrenia Bockholt as Eddie.

"I have always enjoyed working on Neil Simon plays and am very excited to be able to direct The Sunshine Boys," said Director David Hymel. "The show has got a bit of nostalgia, a lot of laughter and is ultimately very touching. Willie and Al's antics are just the right amount of loveable and cantankerously hilarious."

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Show times are 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.Tickets are $20 each and $18 for seniors (ages 65 years and older) and students (school/college ID required).

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.tswhouston.org/tickets or reserved by calling 713-661-9505.