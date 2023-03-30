Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR Comes to Houston in August

Performances run August 4â€“6, 2023.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, will be roaring into Houston for the first time ever this summer playing NRG Stadium for seven action-packed performances from August 4-6, 2023.

Sign up today to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get exclusive access to advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public next Tuesday, April 4th.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Jurassic World's unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, Jurassic World Live Tour is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special Pre-show Experience included with all ticket purchases. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including fun photo opps with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.




Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April Photo
Rec Room Arts Presents WOLF PLAY in April
Rec Room Arts presents WOLF PLAY written by Hansol Jung and directed by Lily Wolff (Hurricane Diane). Following an exciting and extended production at Soho Rep in New York, WOLF PLAY will make its Houston premiere this spring at Rec Room Arts.
The Catastrophic Theatres Production of Sarah Kanes CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen Tr Photo
The Catastrophic Theatre's Production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED Canceled Due To Unforeseen Tragedy
The Catastrophic Theatre's production of Sarah Kane's CLEANSED, scheduled to open this Friday, March 31, has been canceled due to the sudden, untimely death of a beloved cast member.Â 
Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July Photo
Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July
Individual tickets for the Texas premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour ofÂ 1776 atÂ Theatre Under The Stars are now on sale.
Review: CLYDES At Ensemble Theatre Is a Masterclass Production Photo
Review: CLYDES At Ensemble Theatre Is a Masterclass Production
Do you ever feel anxious at work? Tired? Maybe you are stressed because your home life is chaotic. Now add the pressure that you are formerly incarcerated, and your boss (who was also in prison) consistently uses this fact against you. On top of which, your work is making sandwiches at a busy truck stop with never-ending pressure and a toxic work environment. This scenario from acclaimed playwright Lynn Nottage is Clydes, currently in production at Houston's The Ensemble Theatre.

