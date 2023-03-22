Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JANE EYRE, PICTURES FROM HOME, and More Are Part of the Alley Theatre's 2023-24 Season

Mar. 22, 2023  
The Alley Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season which includes classic works, world premiere plays, one world premiere musical, a murder mystery, and lots of laughter.

"Our 2023-2024 is designed to welcome people to the theatre," shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "We are offering a wide variety of plays: comedies, family dramas, musicals, and more. There is something for everyone but if you see them all then you won't risk missing the play that changes your life! All in all, we have five world premieres as well as classic works from authors such as Anton Chekhov, Thornton Wilder, Charlotte Brönte, Agatha Christie, and Charles Dickens."

'It's time to get back to the theatre! So many of us have gotten in the habit of settling for whatever is streaming from our couch, but we are missing out on the human interactions, the community, the comradery, the laughing and breathing together that you only get in a theatre with other people. We hope you join us for the season, but most of all, we hope you subscribe and become part of the Alley family. I hope to see you next season!"

Alley Theatre's 77th Season will launch with the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan and directed by Mark Shanahan. Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd runs July 21 - August 27, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Next, is the heartwarming play American Mariachi by José Cruz González, which runs September 22 - October 22, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre. Infused with mariachi music, American Mariachi is directed by KJ Sanchez (Quixote Nuevo).

Little Comedies, a collection of one-act comedies by Anton Chekhov, translated by Tony Award® winner Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky, runs October 6 - October 29, 2023 in the Neuhaus Theatre. This Alley Theatre Commission is directed by Richard Nelson.

Based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan, Pictures from Home by Sharr White, and directed by Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose, and runs from January 19 - February 11, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre.

The side-splitting comedy, The Nerd, will grace Alley's Hubbard Theatre. Written by Larry Shue and directed by Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner, The Nerd runs February 23 - March 17, 2024.

Part of the Alley All New Festival in 2022, The World is Not Silent by Don X. Nguyen is directed by Marya Mazor. This moving story runs March 22 - April 14, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

Adapted by Elizabeth Williamson from the beloved classic novel by Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre runs April 12 - May 5, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre. Eleanor Holdridge (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano) directs.

Next, the world premiere of Thornton Wilder's The Emporium, completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose runs May 10 - June 2, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre. The play was part of the 2022 Alley All New Festival.

Closing out the season is Ella featuring music from the Ella Fitzgerald songbook. This world premiere musical by Anna Deavere Smith is directed by Philip Wm. McKinley and runs May 31 - June 23, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre. Ella is produced by special arrangement with Steve J. Scarduzio.

Anna Deavere Smith said, "Composers wanted Ella Fitzgerald to sing their songs because listening to her, they knew how their songs were supposed to be sung. A jazz singer, a scat singer, she also famously both sang and defined the American song book. To say she had humble beginnings is a profound understatement. She sang America through some of its most discordant times. She was America's love song. She was an American miracle."

The Alley's holiday production includes the hit new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Dickens novella and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose. A Christmas Carol runs November 16 - December 30, 2023.



