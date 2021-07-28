Ishida Dance Company Announces FARAWAY, SO CLOSE World Premiere
The performance features new works based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions.
ISHIDA Dance Company presents Faraway, So Close, an evening of thought-provoking world premieres in contemporary dance: new works based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions choreographed by ISHIDA Artistic Director Brett Ishida, a new work by former Batsheva dancer and USC Professor Bret Easterling and a work by Australian native Danielle Rowe, a former principal with Houston Ballet and Netherlands Dans Theater who has choreographed on San Francisco Ballet and Royal New Zealand Ballet. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets go to Ishidadance.org.
AUSTIN, TX - August 13-14, 2021
Friday and Saturday at 8 pm
Dell Fine Arts Center at St. Andrew's
5901 Southwest Pkwy, Austin, TX 78735
Tickets: $25-$60/VIP $100
HOUSTON, TX - August 19-21, 2021
Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm
MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002
Tickets: $30-$70/VIP $110
The 80 minute program will feature an introduction by the choreographer and personal insights into each piece.