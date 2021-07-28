Ishida Dance Company Announces FARAWAY, SO CLOSE World Premiere

ISHIDA Dance Company presents Faraway, So Close, an evening of thought-provoking world premieres in contemporary dance: new works based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions choreographed by ISHIDA Artistic Director Brett Ishida, a new work by former Batsheva dancer and USC Professor Bret Easterling and a work by Australian native Danielle Rowe, a former principal with Houston Ballet and Netherlands Dans Theater who has choreographed on San Francisco Ballet and Royal New Zealand Ballet. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets go to Ishidadance.org.

AUSTIN, TX - August 13-14, 2021

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Dell Fine Arts Center at St. Andrew's

5901 Southwest Pkwy, Austin, TX 78735

Tickets: $25-$60/VIP $100

HOUSTON, TX - August 19-21, 2021

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston

3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002

Tickets: $30-$70/VIP $110

The 80 minute program will feature an introduction by the choreographer and personal insights into each piece.