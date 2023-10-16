Interview: Sally Wilfert of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS

Sally Wilfert as Mrs. Lovett in TUTS production of Sweeney Todd the Demon Baber of Fleet Street. Photo by Laura Hagen

From her early days in the theater to her acclaimed roles in some of the most iconic productions, Sally Wilfert has left an indelible mark on the world of musical theater. She's graced the stages of New York City and beyond, consistently earning acclaim for her stunning performances in a wide range of roles. With a career that has spanned across the bright lights of Broadway, Wilfert has dazzled audiences with her incredible vocal prowess, heartfelt performances, and dynamic stage presence. As of this interview, Wilfert is currently delighting Houston audiences in TUTS production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. BroadwayWorld Houston sat down with Wilfert to discuss her career, and Sweeney Todd.

Can you tell us about how you got started in the world of performing arts? What inspired you to pursue a career in this field?

Music and the arts were a huge part of my family life growing up outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. My parents threw me into piano lessons, dance lessons and in high school I discovered my singing voice. I caught the theatre bug around my freshman year of high school, and that was it. I knew that I wanted to pursue a career as an actor.

You have an impressive background in musical theater. What are some of the most memorable roles you've played on stage, and what made them special to you?

I have been lucky to play many great roles, but a few memorable ones:

Rona in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She’s special because of the improv and comedy in the show – and then she gets to sing “The I Love You Song” which is a killer song by William Finn.

Margaret in The Light in the Piazza. Bucket list dream role. I had to pinch myself everyday that I was given this opportunity. It is a tour du force role, which fit me like a glove – Adam Guettel’s delicious score felt perfect in my voice and the immersive emotional journey was an actor’s dream. I seriously could have lived in her forever. Margaret taught me that it’s never too late to find your own happiness and that love is the always the answer.

Donna in Mamma Mia. I’ve played her twice and I absolutely love Donna. She’s unapologetically neurotic, vulnerable, protective, funny, feisty and a wildly STRONG woman. With the help of her two very best girlfriends, she is finally able to face the secrets of her past. Only then can she accept herself and move forward in her life. All while singing those iconic and fabulous ABBA songs!

Many actors and musicians face challenges and setbacks in their careers. Can you share a moment in your career when you encountered difficulties and how you overcame them?

Rejection is a huge part of this business. Plain and simple. You have to develop pretty tough skin — yet still try to stay positive and not take anything personally. A few years back, I had a moment with a job/role I thought was mine and they went another direction. It hurt. A lot. Thankfully I have an incredible network of people in my life that were there for me to lean on, to help me process my all my emotions. Now looking back, thank goodness I didn’t get that job because I was available for a project that was even more meaningful to me. Also: trust the universe. You’re always precisely where you need to be.

Danny Rothman as Sweeney in TUTS production of Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Your career has encompassed a wide range of performances, from Broadway to off-Broadway productions. What are the key differences you've noticed between these different theater settings, and do you have a preference for one over the other?

I don’t really have a preference for one over the other. I love both settings. Of course the biggest differences between the two are the paychecks and the size of the theatre. But I approach the work the same way in either setting.

Collaboration is an important aspect of the performing arts. Are there any collaborations or projects in your career that stand out as particularly meaningful or enjoyable for you?

I’ve been lucky enough to do a lot of original shows. Being a part of something that is evolving and changing in front of your very eyes is probably my favorite kind of work. It feels the most artistic. It is so exciting to collaborate with the writers and the entire creative team, helping them figure out how to bring this story to life on stage. One recent project that stands out was an Off B’way show Trevor the Musical. The stage version was filmed live and you can catch it on Disney+.

As an artist, how do you approach preparing for a performance? Are there specific rituals or methods you use to get into character or prepare mentally and emotionally?

I’m big on warming up. I start with a vocal warm up at home, then in my dressing room before the show I will do a physical warm up, checking in with how my body feels. During that time and while I’m putting on my makeup I will run through my show, running portions of songs or dialogue out loud. Lastly, I love checking in and connecting with my fellow cast mates before hitting the stage. Post show, I usually do a 5 min vocal cool-down and steam.

What are you looking forward to most in tackling Mrs. Lovett in TUTS Sweeney Todd?

EVERYTHING! I’ve dreamt of playing Mrs. Lovett since my senior year of college. To me, she is one of the best female parts ever written in the American musical theatre cannon. I was a huge Sondheim nerd from way back — and this score is a piece of perfection. And did I mention we have a 23-piece orchestra? But I am most looking forward to discovering this complicated, delicious character, unlocking my inner Mrs. Lovett and bringing her to life on that stage.

What advice would you give to aspiring performers who are just starting their careers in musical theater and the arts? Are there any lessons you've learned that you'd like to share with them?

Listen, listen and listen. Your best lessons learned as a performer are by listening, and watching others work. Study them as much as you can. Take classes as often as you can. Talk to actors you respect, ask for advice or help. And above all, you must always try to maintain a hopeful and positive attitude. Never stop growing as an artist.

Where can audiences find you online?

www.sallywilfert.com

Instagram & Facebook: @sallywilfert

TUTS production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs from Tuesday, October 17th to Sunday, October 29. Tickets can be bought at tuts.com or by calling the box office 713-558-2600.