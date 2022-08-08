Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center

The tour of Mean Girls stops at the Hobby Center from August 16th to August 21st!

Aug. 8, 2022  
Adante Carter (Aaron Samuels) and English Bernhardt (Cady Heron)
Photo by: Jenny Anderson

Whether young students begin their theatrical careers in their performing arts high schools or get their BFAs and then join a high-level production, Texas performers have become a staple for the arts within the United States. A point of Texas pride is that many of the states performers are treading the boards on Broadway and on tours across the country. Adriana Scalice is a recent Texas State University graduate whose dream is coming true by being cast in Mean Girls shortly after graduation. In conversation with the Bobcats alum, Adriana discusses her schooling, life after graduation, and being the Standby for some iconic characters.

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
Eric Huffman (Damian Hubbard) and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls
Photo by Jenny Anderson

What was the inspiration for wanting to pursue a career in theater?

Musical theatre has always been a consistent form of joy in my life! I've been performing since the age of seven. My mom really sparked my interest in community theatre growing up and since then, I've always known that I wanted to try to make a career out of an art form that has brought me incredible experiences and communities. I'm happiest when I'm creating something meaningful and bringing art to different audiences!

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
English Bernhardt (Cady Heron), Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Morgan Ashley Bryant (Karen Smith), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Janis Sarkisian) and the National Touring Company of
Mean Girls
Photo by Jenny Anderson

Why Texas State University and what are some of the major lessons you learned while attending?

Short answer: the people. The community of artists and professors at TXST is very special. Texas State's musical theatre program emphasizes the importance of not only being a present and grounded artist, but also a good human being.

Some of the most important lessons I learned while at school had to do with how I define my own success. This industry can do a lot of damage on your self-image and perception of self-worth. Being in a program that so heavily focused on mental well-being while pushing my artistic limits has given me a sense of inner stability in an industry that can often feel turbulent. That is something I will never take for granted!

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
Lindsay Heather Pearce (Janis Sarkisian) and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls
Photo by Jenny Anderson

Anything you learned during school that is applying to the real world?

So many things! Masterclasses on contracts, taking public speaking courses, etc. A lot of what I learned in school was how to keep up with my mental health. San Marcos was the ideal place to grow up and learn how to be an adult. I simply couldn't think of my life and career without the preparation that TXST gave me!

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
English Bernhardt (Cady Heron), Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), and Morgan Ashley Bryant (Karen Smith)
Photo by Jenny Anderson

What was the audition process like to join the iconic Mean Girls tour?

Crazy fast! I received the audition request one week, flew to NYC the next, and then found out I had booked it four days later.

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
English Bernhardt (Cady Heron)
Photo by Jenny Anderson

What is it like touring so shortly after graduating? I imagine being a standby for the leads can be a little stressful!

It has been the most challenging job I have ever had, but it has also been the most amazing experience. During the first few weeks on tour, being the standby in such a big production was scary. Now, I am settled into the job and ready to go on at a moment's notice!

Interview: Adriana Scalice's Dreams Come True in MEAN GIRLS at The Hobby Center
Morgan Ashley Bryant (Karen Smith) and the National Touring Company of Mean Girls
Photo by Jenny Anderson

The national tour of Mean Girls runs at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Sarofim Hall from Tuesday, August 16th thru Sunday, August 21st. Evening performances have a curtain time of 7:30 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 8:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Matinees begin at 2:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Vaccinations and masks are no longer a requirement but are highly encouraged. For ticketing information please visit their website, or by calling their box office at 713-315-2525, or by email at boxoffice@thehobbycenter.org.





From This Author - Armando Urdiales

Armando Urdiales (He/Him/His)


August 8, 2022

