Inaugural Summer Song Theater Festival Set for August

Funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, the inaugural Summer Song Theater Festival aims to celebrate BIPOC composers and songwriters, bringing their storytelling to life through a tapestry of show stopping performances. The original production will launch at the Deluxe Theater on August 24, 2024.

Award-winning producer Stephen Hudson has performed across the globe, gracing the most notable stages in theater, including Houston Grand Opera, and yet there was always something missing. The cultural richness that fuels the passion of so many artists of color was conspicuously absent on stage. "Musical theater is a powerful tool with the ability to thrust beautiful narratives about BIPOC lives into the American subconscious." Hudson said in a statement. "I want this production to feel like something people could relate to. Like fresh cornbread with honey drizzled on top or caldo de pollo you could smell down the street."

Summer Song Theater Festival continues the work of helping artists be bold, productive and strong. Through the efforts of his Life Studios production team, Stephen put out a call that yielded 30 artists from across the nation and a pool of 90 original songs. This year's featured composers are:

Alan Jeskin, Ethan Algazi, Rebecca Murillo, Chinyere Obasi, Yu Okuda, Ayumi Okada, Christian Duhamel, Lalit Sritara, Yen-Nien, Hsu James, Chiraphat Chupanich, and Christopher Bullé-Goyri.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the composers and cast, visit www.lifestudios.org/summersong

