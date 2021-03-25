Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Grand Opera Presents Live From The Cullen With Nicole Heaston

Heaston had roles in HGO digital productions Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, The Impresario, and Giving Voice.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) presents the April installment of Live from The Cullen on April 9. Tune in to HGO Digital and be transported to the Wortham Theater Center's Cullen Theater for a performance by beloved soprano and HGO Studio alumna Nicole Heaston.

Heaston has had a storied international career, but she always comes back to her hometown of Houston and HGO, including performing the role of Mimì in La bohème in 2018. Her close collaborative relationship with the company continues during the HGO Digital season, with roles in Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, The Impresario, Giving Voice, and now, this wonderful recital featuring classics from the American songbook. Heaston will be accompanied by Richard Bado, director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO.

Soprano Nicole Heaston has appeared with opera companies throughout the world and has established a long-standing relationship with Houston Grand Opera, beginning as a young artist training with the HGO Studio. She recently performed in three HGO Digital releases, Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, The Impresario, and Giving Voice.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an alumnus of the HGO Studio (1984-85), Richard Bado is director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO. He made his professional conducting debut in 1989 leading HGO's acclaimed production of Show Boat at the newly restored Cairo Opera House in Egypt.

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org/Digital or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device. Available on-demand through May 9.


