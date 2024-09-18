Houston Grand Opera Hosts Mo Willems's Bite-Sized Operas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas!, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 8 through 10, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Running in one evening and two daytime performances, all presented for free, this special double bill is presented as a bilingual English and Spanish edition.

Audiences at Miller Outdoor Theatre will enjoy two operatic works, both based on children’s books by bestselling, Emmy Award-winning author Mo Willems and featuring music by Grammy Award-nominated composer Carlos Simon. Slopera! shares the story of Piggie and Elephant, two best friends who learn to appreciate one another’s differences. Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing up Late!, starring The Pigeon and companions A Pigeon and Ima Pigeon, recounts The Pigeon’s losing battle against bedtime.

In addition to the fall performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre, Mo Willems’s Bite-Sized Operas! will be on tour throughout HGO’s 2024-25 season as part of the company’s Opera to Go! program, which offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas at schools and community venues all over greater Houston and throughout Texas. To learn more about Opera to Go!, please contact HGO at OperaToGo@HGO.org or 713-546-0245.

Tariff: These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here.

School groups can learn more about visiting Miller Outdoor Theatre here.

