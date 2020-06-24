Houston Furniture Bank To Inaugurate Art Gallery For Families In Need With Virtual Opening

This Thursday, June 25, 2020, Houston Furniture Bank will celebrate the inauguration of the Houston Furniture Bank Art Gallery during their Art for All, Houston Furniture Bank Art Gallery Virtual Opening. This inauguration provides families receiving furniture assistance the opportunity to select original art, generously donated by local artists in a gallery setting. This exciting program will take place via Facebook Live from 6-7 p.m. and feature a juried art show, highlighting the strength of Houston's vibrant art scene by celebrating conversations with leaders in art, interior design, social service, and mental health, as well as a virtual tour of Houston Furniture Bank.

The artists featured in this show have been selected by leaders in the Art and Interior Design communities. Each artist has generously provided one work to be selected by a family in need and a second work that is available for auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the 'No Kids on the Floor' initiative.

