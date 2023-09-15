Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert

This concert will present a world premiere on Houston Contemporary by Princess Grace award winner, Norbert De La Cruz III.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 2 Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 3 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert

 Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Silver Celebration on October 14th, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to start their 5th Season.

This concert will present a world premiere on Houston Contemporary by Princess Grace award winner, Norbert De La Cruz III.

They will also be showing Sock Hop Sonata by Dallas based artist McKinley Willis,  American Land by Japanese American artist, Yoshito Sakaraba and the first work to be set on Houston Contemporary Dance Company in 2019, Porcelain by Joshua Manuculich. Sean Carmon will present a solo as a Guest Artist and Manchulich will also present his new dance company, Whirlwind from Columbus, Ohio for their Hobby Center premiere.

Silver Celebration is funded in part by the Houston Arts Alliance through the City of Houston, Texas Commission on the Arts, Mid America Arts Alliance and Dance Source Houston.  We would also like to Thank Bob Boblitt, Bobbie Nau, Shirley and Brian Colona, Remington and Sarah Tonar, Bank of Texas, Amegy Bank, USI and Jackson Walker for their support this Season. This event is being performed at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, sponsored by Houston Area Lexus Dealers and United Airlines.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Mildreds Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE Photo
Mildred's Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is participating for the third time in the national reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE, a project where theaters all over the country perform readings on the same evening of competitively selected plays about gun violence written by teenagers. Learn more about the event here!

2
Review: Feminist Farce POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEE Photo
Review: Feminist Farce 'POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE' is a Joyful Rollercoaster of Hilarity While Asking Real Questions

'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dubmass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive' is described as a 'feminist farce', which I think is the best definition of this delectable piece. I stepped into the theater one moment, and boom! It was done, flying by, and what a joy it was.

3
MELANCHOLY PLAY By Sarah Ruhl: A Captivating Theatrical Experience In Houston Photo
MELANCHOLY PLAY By Sarah Ruhl: A Captivating Theatrical Experience In Houston

Prepare to be swept away by a tale of enchantment, melancholy, and unexpected transformation as Cone Man Running Productions presents 'MELANCHOLY PLAY' by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Katherine Rinaldi and Ruth S McCleskey, and stage managed by Rachna Khare.

4
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to Rec Room Arts in October Photo
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to Rec Room Arts in October

Rec Room Arts continues its 2023 season with the award winning play HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING written by Texas native Will Arbery. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
The George Theater (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
MVE/BBYMT Studio Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
The Owen Theatre (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You