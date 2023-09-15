Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert

Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Silver Celebration on October 14th, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to start their 5th Season.

This concert will present a world premiere on Houston Contemporary by Princess Grace award winner, Norbert De La Cruz III.

They will also be showing Sock Hop Sonata by Dallas based artist McKinley Willis, American Land by Japanese American artist, Yoshito Sakaraba and the first work to be set on Houston Contemporary Dance Company in 2019, Porcelain by Joshua Manuculich. Sean Carmon will present a solo as a Guest Artist and Manchulich will also present his new dance company, Whirlwind from Columbus, Ohio for their Hobby Center premiere.

Silver Celebration is funded in part by the Houston Arts Alliance through the City of Houston, Texas Commission on the Arts, Mid America Arts Alliance and Dance Source Houston. We would also like to Thank Bob Boblitt, Bobbie Nau, Shirley and Brian Colona, Remington and Sarah Tonar, Bank of Texas, Amegy Bank, USI and Jackson Walker for their support this Season. This event is being performed at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, sponsored by Houston Area Lexus Dealers and United Airlines.