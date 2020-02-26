On Mar. 28 the Grammy award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents Night Vision: Things Seen and Unseen with All-Night Vigil composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1915.

Wisdom and understanding are gifts of inner contemplation often enhanced by surrounding darkness. The Choir explores these gifts in a religious context in what is considered by many to be Rachmaninoff's greatest work. The All-Night Vigil is an a cappella choral composition consisting of settings of texts taken from the Russian Orthodox all-night vigil ceremony.

All-Night Vigil was written during World War I. Rachmaninoff had just spent a year touring cities in support of Russian troops, and the sense of spiritual transcendence in the work was the composer's response to the chaos and suffering around him.

Regular tickets are $40, with special prices of $36 for seniors and military members and $10 for students. A limited number of free tickets are available to high school students. Visit houstonchamberchoir.org to purchase tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You