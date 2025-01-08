Houston Chamber Choir Hosts HEAR THE FUTURE Invitational Choral Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, will present the 25th annual Hear the Future Invitational Choral Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the beautiful sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church. Each year, the Houston Chamber Choir invites three outstanding school choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in this festival.

Thousands of students from the area’s finest K-12 choral programs have participated in Hear the Future over the years. This year’s community concert, celebrating 25 years, features a children’s chorus and middle and high school choirs and is free and open to the public. The event will entertain and inspire audiences as they “hear” that the future of choral music is bright.

Hear the Future gives audience members a chance to show their support and appreciation for the outstanding work being done by music educators and their talented singers. Always a highlight of the year, our 25th Annual Hear the Future Invitational Choral Festival brings together 11 area school choirs over two days to sing and learn together. Leading Saturday’s VIP Masterclass is Dr. Alissa Rowe, Associate Professor and Galante Director of Choral Studies at LSU. On Sunday, we showcase three of our region’s finest choirs.

This year’s three participating ensembles and their gifted directors include: McCullough Junior High School with director Kelsie Quintana; The Treble Choir of Houston under Marianna Parnas-Simpson and Bethany Stuard and The Woodlands High School, conducted by Patrick Newcomb. The public is invited to enjoy these three fine ensembles, along with the Houston Chamber Choir, in a free concert amid the impressive acoustics of South Main Baptist Church.

