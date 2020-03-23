Houston Chamber Choir Announces New Podcast To Offer Solace To The Public Through Music

The GRAMMY Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir has launched a new podcast, "With One Accord," to offer solace to patrons and the general public dealing with uncertainty, stress and social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak by providing beautiful music to unite the community.

At noon each day for the next several weeks, Artistic Director Robert Simpson and the Houston Chamber Choir will present favorite moments from past performances selected specially to bridge the isolation being felt and to offer a moment of peace and comfort during these anxious days.

"We are still coming to grips with the cancellation of our spring concerts and our trip to Auckland, New Zealand for the World Symposium on Choral Music, but the Houston Chamber Choir believes in the power of healing through art, in this case, music," says Mariam Khalili, Managing Director. "There is a treasure trove of gorgeous recordings with Bob and the Choir over the years, so we decided to put them out there via this new podcast, 'With One Accord.' It is quite meaningful to us to bring joy and comfort to the Houston area community during this stressful time."

The Choir is releasing choral music tracks and full-length video presentations featuring select live performances taken from Simpson's favorite concerts with the Houston Chamber Choir at houstonchamberchoir.org and also on Facebook, all at no cost to the public. Some of the music released so far includes:

Earth Song - Frank Tichelli (b. 1958). "Earth Song" was performed by the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2018-2019 season's "This is Why I Sing." Swimming Over London - Bob Chilcott (b. 1955). "Swimming Over London" was performed by tenor Jack Byrom and the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2018-2019 season's "This Is Why I Sing." Stars - ?'riks Ešenvalds (b. 1977). Text by Sara Teasdale (1884-1933). "Stars" was performed by the Houston Chamber Choir at their 2016-2017 season's "Christmas at the Villa" and is featured in the album "Behold the Star!"

With people sheltering in place, this is an opportunity to enjoy beautiful music at home. The Houston Chamber Choir wishes the best to individuals and families during this time.





