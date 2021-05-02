Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season Kicking Off in September

The season kicks off with the Margaret Alkek Williams 'Jubilee of Dance' beginning on September 30 and running through October 3.

May. 2, 2021  
The Houston Ballet has announced a new season, which will begin this September at the Wortham Theater Center.

Further productions in the season include Madame Butterfly, Pretty Things, Sylvia, and of course, The Nutcracker.

The full lineup is as follows:

Sept. 30-Oct. 3: Margaret Alkek Williams 'Jubilee of Dance'

Feb. 24-March 6, 2022: 'Jewels: Emeralds, Rubies and Diamonds'

March 10-March 20, 2022: 'Madame Butterfly'

May 20-May 29, 2022: 'Pretty Things'

June 2-June 12, 2022: 'Originals'

June 16-June 26, 2022: 'Sylvia'

Nov. 26-Dec. 26, 2022: 'The Nutcracker'

April 29-April 30, 2022: Spring Academy Showcase

Learn more at https://www.houstonballet.org/.


