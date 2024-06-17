HITS Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From FROM H-E-B Tournament Of Champions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HITS Theatre has received a generous grant from the H-E-B Tournament of Champions. This grant will provide vital scholarship funding for our Mainstage production of William Finn's "A New Brain," allowing us to continue our mission of offering tuition-free programming.

It has been a personal mission of Executive Director Adam Wagner to transform HITS Theatre into a hub for tuition-free performing arts education. "The opportunity to explore one's artistic potential should not be hindered by financial barriers," states Wagner. "Our goal is to make the arts accessible to every child, nurturing their talents and helping them soar to new heights without the worry of tuition costs." This vision is now closer to reality, thanks to the H-E-B Tournament of Champions' generous grant, which aligns perfectly with Wagner's philosophy. "With this support, we can open our doors even wider, welcoming more students to experience the joy and growth that come from performing arts," Wagner adds.

The grant from H-E-B Tournament of Champions is not just a monetary contribution; it's a validation of the belief that the arts are essential for the holistic development of our youth. It's a step forward in making Wagner's vision of a tuition-free program a tangible experience for the community. We recognize that the cost of artistic pursuits can be a barrier, and we are committed to ensuring that all students have access to our inclusive arts education programs. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the H-E-B Tournament of Champions for their support and for believing in our vision of accessible arts education for all.

ABOUT HITS THEATRE Nestled in the Houston Heights, HITS Theatre empowers youth in grades K-12 through educational theater classes in acting, singing, dancing, and production. For over 40 years, HITS' compassionate approach engages student creators in professional training to find their passion and raise their unique voice. HITS Theatre is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive safe space using eco-conscious practices, mindful techniques, and fanciful storytelling. We believe this in-depth experience in the performing arts fosters creativity, confidence, and social-emotional learning―on and off stage.

For more information about HITS Theatre visit www.hitstheatre.org or contact (713) 861-7408.

Comments