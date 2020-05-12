HGO Announces the Appointment Of Miah Im as Studio Music Director

Houston Grand Opera has announced the appointment of HGO Studio Music Director Miah Im.

Miah Im joins HGO after serving as the head of music staff for Los Angeles Opera for the past three years. While there, she served as an assistant conductor, pianist, and prompter closely working alongside the organization's music director, James Conlon. With over 80 operas in her repertoire, Im has served on the music staffs for renowned companies such as Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City, Wolf Trap Opera, Ravinia Music Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Juilliard School, and the Centre for Opera Studies in Italy. In addition to her new role at HGO, Miah Im will be joining the staff of Rice University, The Shepherd School of Music.

As HGO Studio Music Director, Im will work closely with Director Brian Speck to lead the prestigious training program. In addition to nurturing the development of studio artists, Im will curate the popular Studio Recital Series and serve as a member of the company's casting committee.

"I am thrilled and incredibly honored to join the HGO family, one of the finest opera companies in America," say Miah Im. "I will bring my passion and experience in support of this wonderful artform and help to inspire the young artists on their journey to becoming world class singers."

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than thirty years it has served young singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. Each year after an exhaustive nationwide search, a hand-selected group of talented individuals is brought here to Houston to work alongside the best in the business at Houston Grand Opera. In main-stage productions and at other less traditional venues, these artists hone their craft as singing actors. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

"The professional training of singers requires a daunting amount of expertise: musical brilliance, linguistic aplomb, inspiration, a balance of demanding and supportive, an ability to dream out the future of a gifted artist in a way that is unique to each," says HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. "I'm so excited that Miah Im will carry on the amazing legacy of the studio and step into shoes at HGO that have been occupied by some of the greatest coaches in the industry. Miah is a unique combination of everything a young singer will seek in the HGO Studio. Welcome!"

Managing Director Perryn Leech adds, "Miah's breadth of experience in the opera industry and her commitment to the training and development of emerging artists makes her an invaluable resource for not only our Studio artists, but the company as a whole - we are incredibly fortunate to have her joining our team."

Alumni of the Studio perform at the best opera houses all around the world-but internationally renowned artists such as Joyce DiDonato, Tamara Wilson, Jamie Barton, Ryan McKinny, and Ana María Martínez still regularly return to their home stage at the Wortham Theater Center, back to the audiences who watched them bloom in the springtime of their careers.

To learn more about the HGO Studio visit, HGO.org/Studio.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You