HCCC To Reopen October 15th With Limited Hours & Timed Reservations

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 15.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 15th, with timed reservations, limited hours, and new safety protocols in place. In preparation of the reopening, HCCC has been closely following city and state guidelines, coordinating with museum colleagues, and participating in Houston First's Houston Clean initiative.

Staff have been busy installing three new exhibitions in the galleries, and new resident artists have moved into their studios. All of the Center's fall events will continue to be presented in a virtual format for the safety of staff and visitors.



Before visitors return to the Center, they are encouraged to review the complete list of visitor guidelines, including the requirement of all staff and visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing throughout the building. They are also asked to reserve a timeslot for their visit.



Limited hours begin Thursday, October 15, 2020

Thursday - Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77002

ADMISSION: FREE

MORE INFO & RESERVATIONS:

https://crafthouston.org/visit/response-to-covid-19/



