Galveston's First Lutheran Church To Host Bach  Society Concert

The renowned Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at Galveston's First Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 15, 3.30pm, in the church sanctuary. First Lutheran is located on the corner of 25th & Winnie Street - in historic downtown Galveston. This concert is open to the public. Guests are required to sanitize hands, wear masks and socially distance.

Recognized for presenting exemplary, historically-informed performances of the music of J.S. Bach and those who constitute his legacy, this recital is entitled "Bach: Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Unaccompanied Violin, Part I". Members of the Bach Orchestra, Oleg Sulvga and Nadia Lesinska, will perform the first installment of the complete sonatas and partitas for solo violin, which are among the most beautiful and technically demanding in the repertoire.

The concert is open to the public. A free-will offering of $5 -$10 will be appreciated. For more information, contact Rick Erickson at rick@bachsocietyhouston.org, Kristen Turner at kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or First Lutheran Church at 409.762.8477, ext 4. This is the concert that was originally scheduled for February 20, but postponed because of the severe winter weather.