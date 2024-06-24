GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to the National Youth Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National Youth Theater has announced its upcoming summer production of Guys and Dolls. Guys and Dolls takes us from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a "doll."

Hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, this Tony-winning favorite follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls in a wild game of chance-then love sneaks in! Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser's most memorable tunes including the hilarious "Adelaide's Lament" and the crowd-pleasing classic "Luck Be a Lady."

The talented cast presents the show August 2-4, at Lone Star College Tomball, Performing Arts Center, located at 30555 Tomball Parkway in Tomball. The directorial team includes director/choreographer Carla Prescott, assistant director Holly Jasso, vocal director Dr. Lisa Morales, and co-choreographer Abigail Collier.

Featured Cast:

Sky Masterson: Brent Cabote from Spring

Sarah Brown: Avery Ditta from Magnolia

Nathan Detroit: Jacob Holland from Willis

Miss Adelaide: Alexis Tonkin from Humble

Nicely-Nicely Johnson: David Horn from Tomball

Arvide Abernathy: David Harbold from Conroe

Benny Southstreet: Justin Parks from Shenandoah

Rusty Charlie: Joshua Reed from Montgomery

Lt. Brannigan: Ryan Holland from Willis

Mimi: Beth Hale from Willis

General Matilda B. Cartwright: Kellen McKinney from Magnolia

Performances:

Friday, August 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 at 2 p.m.

Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center

30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball 77375

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Guys and Dolls is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Comments