ETCHINGS to Make Houston Staged Reading Debut

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Twenty-five years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, a chance encounter between two strangers at the National September 11 Memorial becomes the setting for an emotional new theatrical work.

ETCHINGS, an original drama written and directed by Houston-area resident Christopher Grum, will be presented in a special one-night-only staged reading on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH), located at 3400 Main Street in Houston. Admission is free, with reserved seating available through the theater's ticketing website.

The play is centered around two characters - Sara and Adam - who meet by chance beside one of the memorial's reflecting pools. An initially awkward conversation about family, loss, and remembrance gradually reveals the deeply personal burdens each has carried for decades. As their stories unfold, the two strangers discover a connection neither could have anticipated.

At its heart, ETCHINGS explores how tragedy shapes individual lives, how memories evolve over time, and whether the people we love can ever be defined by the worst moments of their lives.

The production stars Lizzy Cooper as Sara and Matthew Phillip Nuñez as Adam.

Cooper, a 2024 graduate of Sam Houston State University's musical theater program, has appeared in productions including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at A.D. Players.

Nuñez, who will make his Houston theatrical debut, holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance from the University of Texas at El Paso. His previous stage credits include Doubt, The Farnsworth Invention, and The SpongeBob Musical.

Also featured are Houston actors Cortney Hafner and Chad Rodenberger, who will read stage directions and serve as understudies for Sara and Adam, respectively.

The performance marks the debut theatrical work for Grum, whose professional background includes broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and publishing. A former radio personality and longtime Houston-area resident, Grum is the founder of Premier Custom Travel and co-author of the bestselling Travel Advisor's Handbooks series.

The reading follows three developmental workshops and represents the next step in refining the script for future theatrical productions.

Following the performance, audience members are invited to remain for a post-show talkback, offering an opportunity to share their reactions and provide feedback directly related to the play's continued development.

The production is stage managed by Chris Love, with sound and video by Rheya Blackmon, lighting by Owen Merkling, and stage assistance by Alijan Fuller.

Performance Details

ETCHINGS - A Staged Reading & Talkback

Date: Monday, November 30, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7:00 p.m.)

Venue: Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH)

Address: 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

Running Time: Approximately 95 minutes, including one intermission

Admission: FREE - Reserved seating

Post-Show: Audience talkback following the performance

Tickets: Available through MATCH at https://matchouston.org

Play Information: https://etchingsplay.com

About the Playwright

Christopher Grum is a Houston-area entrepreneur, published author, and former broadcasting professional. He is the founder and president of Premier Custom Travel, an award-winning travel agency established in 2010, and a co-author of The Travel Advisor's Handbooks, a series of bestselling educational books for travel professionals. A lifelong theater enthusiast, Grum makes his debut as a playwright with ETCHINGS, which he also directs.

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