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Videos: Clips from THE LITTLE MERMAID at Theatre Under The Stars

The Houston production is now playing, bringing Ariel's underwater world to life on stage.

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Theatre Under The Stars unveiled a set of videos from its current production of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, running at The Hobby Center December 8 through 24. The footage spans promotional material and performance clips, offering scenes and musical numbers from the stage adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a dazzling musical adventure based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen tale and classic animated film. Featuring unforgettable music by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, this Broadway-sized spectacular follows Ariel, a curious young mermaid who dreams of life above the Sea. Relive all the moments you love with songs like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.” This enchanting production created by Theatre Under The Stars is this holiday’s hottest ticket.

The production is presented by Theatre Under The Stars at The Hobby Center in Houston, with performances continuing through December 24.

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