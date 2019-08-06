Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents WHITE GUY ON THE BUS

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) opens its 2019-2020 season by taking a very human look at race relations in America where not everything is black and white. Moral boundaries are crossed and motivations of money, justice and revenge lead to unexpected turns in White Guy on the Bus by Bruce Graham. In this regional premiere, a wealthy white businessman befriends a struggling black mother on a city bus and challenges her integrity. But just how far will each go to claim their power?

Bruce Graham is a playwright, actor and co-author of the book, The Collaborative Playwright. Graham's playwriting career began in 1984 at the Philadelphia Festival Theatre for New Plays. There, he became playwright-in-residence and later served two years as Artistic Director. He has received grants from the Pew Foundation, the Princess Grace Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he teaches film and theatre courses at Drexel University.

Ron Jones, a respected and well-known actor, director, and producer, is making his directorial debut with Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. With more than 45 years in the industry, Jones has directed nearly 150 productions and acted in 100. Jones spent the bulk of his career teaching theatre for HISD and Lone Star College before retiring. He is the former Artistic Director of New Heights Theatre and of Celebration Theatre, which was dedicated to celebrating diversity. As such, DDTCo. Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham found Jones' background to be a valuable asset in bringing White Guy on the Bus to the stage.

"Ron is an extremely talented director dedicated to diversity, which is so important when producing a play like White Guy," says Beckham. "In the wrong hands, this play becomes a very narrow presentation about race and status. Ron's experience and sensitivity as a director insures that the material is offered with views from multiple perspectives."

Beckham-one of three founding members of DDTCo. that also includes Executive Director Trevor B. Cone and Design Director John Baker-also serves as the show's scenic and costume designer. Cone is responsible for the show's sound design. The remaining creative team includes Mark Lewis (lighting design and production manager) and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).

Aug 23-Sept 7, 2019

MATCH - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Matchbox 3, The John P. McGovern Foundation Theater, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002.

713.521.4533 | https://matchouston.org/events/2019/white-guy-bus

Single tickets, $25

Matinees and Industry Mondays are "Pay What You Can"

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.





