DACAMERA Presents Violinist Christian Tetzlaff in an All-Bach Recital This Month

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, continues its 2021-22 chamber music series with Pure Genius: Solo Bach, a recital by Christian Tetzlaff at Stude Concert Hall, Rice University on Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. One of the world's leading violinists, Tetzlaff brings together great proficiency and emotion in an all-Bach concert featuring four of the world-renowned composer's sonatas and paritas.

Known for his masterful performances of Bach's works, German native Christian Tetzlaff is one of the most sought-after violinists on the classical music scene. Throughout his career, Tetzlaff has appeared with numerous major orchestras, including the Wiener Philharmoniker, the New York Philharmonic, the Concertgebouworkest and the London Symphony Orchestra. He has worked with conductors including Sergiu Celibidache, Bernard Haitink, Lorin Maazel, Kurt Masur, Barbara Hannigan, Christoph von Dohnányi, Paavo Järvi, Vladimir Jurowski, Andris Nelsons, Sir Simon Rattle, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Michael Tilson Thomas, among others.

Tetzlaff is especially renowned for his masterful performances of Bach's work for solo violin, which reveal the instrument's previously unknown capacities. Tetzlaff brings these intimate and technically challenging masterpieces to life with deep understanding and supreme expression.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with Davóne Tines with Recital No. 1: Mass at Zilkha Hall on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Tickets for Christian Tetzlaff start at $42.50. Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season start at $210. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.