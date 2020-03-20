Czech Center Museum Houston Launches Live-Stream Online Tour

Amid the concerns of COVID-19 affecting our community, we hope to entertain and educate viewers by lifting their spirits through our special live tour. The live-stream tour held by the Czech Center Museum Houston will tell the tale of Czech immigrants, how they came to settle in Texas, and showcase Czech culture through traditional clothing, art, and history. The live-stream will be launched via its Facebook page on Monday 23rd, 2020 at 11 AM.

DETAILS



WHAT: Family friendly live-stream tour

WHERE: via Czech Center Museum Houston Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/czechcentermuseumhoustonbio/

WHEN: March 23rd, 2020 at 11 AM



The Czech Center Museum Houston provides unique educational experiences based on authentic objects, art, music, stories, and lives of Czechs, Slovaks and people of all cultures who left their country to seek liberty and democracy in America. Our purpose is to inspire people to learn from those who sought freedom despite oppressive rulers and systems. The museum strives to be an accessible resource, actively encouraging the study, appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of diverse cultures and traditions. We promote art, music, and dance as well as celebrate history and stories of immigrant experiences shared by Americans. The Czech Center Museum Houston is proud to be one of Houston's eighteen fine museums, dedicated to the exploration and preservation of art, culture & history, and serve as a catalyst for discussion of all heritages.





