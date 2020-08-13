Catastrophic Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season

The season will open with The Drama Squad in fall 2020 and spring 2021.

Catastrophic Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season, American Theatre reports.

The season will open with The Drama Squad in fall 2020 and spring 2021. This world premiere was created by Afsaneh Ayani, Ronnie Blaine, Brittny Bush, Karina Pal-Montaño Bowers, Tamarie Cooper, Bryan Kaplún, Alli Villines, and Abraham Zeus Zapata.

Also in Fall 2020 will be the world premiere of Herzstück (Heart Play), a short film by Greg Dean.

In Winter 2020, Tamarie Cooper's Holiday Super Show!, by Tamarie Cooper and friends, will have its world premiere.

The season continues in Spring 2021 with We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee as well as the world premiere of Candice D'Meza's 30 Ways to Get Free.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Tamarie Cooper's Golden Jubilee in Summer 2021.

Read the original story on American Theatre.

