Video: Rob Melrose and Kirk Lynn Talk Thornton Wilder's THE EMPORIUM at Alley Theatre

Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Playwright Kirk Lynn discuss their production of Thornton Wilder's THE EMPORIUM at Houston's Alley Theatre in the video here!

Thornton Wilder’s unfinished masterpiece comes to life for the first time, and you play a vital role! An orphaned young man escapes to the city, only to discover a grand metaphor for life itself, with the audience woven into the very fabric of the play by Wilder himself. This world premiere explores big questions with Wilder’s signature wit and charm. Be an active participant in this exciting moment in theatre history!

Previews began May 10, 2024, with an opening night scheduled for May 15, 2024. Runs through June 2, 2024.

