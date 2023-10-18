Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Theatre Under The Stars

Cinderella runs December 5 through 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 3 Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars has revealed the cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

"Cinderella is a timeless tale beloved by so many, and we are excited to bring this version to life on our stage for the holiday season,” said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director.

Leading the cast are Brianna Kaleen as “Cinderella,” Soara-Joye Ross as “Godmother,” Jason Schmidt as “Christopher,” Courtney Markowitz as “Stepmother,” Gemini Quintos as “Grace”, Sarah Sachi as “Joy,” Brian Mathis as “King,” Melrose Johnson as “Queen,” and Mark Ivy as “Lionel.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Mike Baerga, Kahlil Cabble, Dwayne Cook, Kelly Lomonte, Miles Marmolejo, Betty Marie Muessig, Aisha Ussery, Kaleb Womack, Kenzie Woolridge, and Teresa Zimmermann.

The Teen Ensemble includes: Anastasia Zepeda, Jacob Hurst, Kallie Green, Beatriz De Andrade E Lima, Madison Weaston, Mabyn Coleman, Jayden Strawn, Sam Morales, Jessie Vance, Glenn Carter, Nicolas Schweers, Abby Yadan, Haley Griffin, Will Merkle, Riley Korfhage, and Julian Lammey.

Cinderella is directed by Eboni Bell Darcy, music directed by John Cornelius, and choreographed by Monica Josette.

Joining Darcy's team on the production; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Renee Brode ; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Projection Designer, Brian Pacelli: Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Associate Director, Betty Marie Muessig, and Production Stage Manager, Caskey Hunsader. Casting for Cinderella is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete. 

This fresh, dazzling and empowering production of the classic tale. This “Enchanted” version of the classic tale is Inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring and romantic story featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs.

A glorious and wonder-filled holiday treat for the entire family as only TUTS can do. Cinderella runs December 5 through 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Stages To Present Psychological Thriller SWITZERLAND Photo
Stages To Present Psychological Thriller SWITZERLAND

Get ready for a thrilling and suspenseful ride as Stages presents 'Switzerland,' a psychological masterpiece by Joanna Murray-Smith.

2
Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars has revealed the cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Tickets to LES MISERABLES At The Hobby Center To Go On Sale This Week Photo
Tickets to LES MISERABLES At The Hobby Center To Go On Sale This Week

Get your tickets now for Les Misérables at the Hobby Center in Houston. Experience the acclaimed production of this iconic musical from January 23-28, 2024. Tickets start at $45.

4
Interview: Sally Wilfert of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS Photo
Interview: Sally Wilfert of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS

From her early days in the theater to her acclaimed roles in some of the most iconic productions, Sally Wilfert has left an indelible mark on the world of musical theater. She's graced the stages of New York City and beyond, consistently earning acclaim for her stunning performances in a wide range of roles. With a career that has spanned across the bright lights of Broadway, Sally has dazzled audiences with her incredible vocal prowess, heartfelt performances, and dynamic stage presence. As of this interview, she is currently delighting Houston audiences in TUTS production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. BroadwayWorld Houston sat down with Wilfert to discuss her career, Sweeney Todd, and her future goals. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
NEXT TO NORMAL in Houston NEXT TO NORMAL
Moore Vision Entertainment (10/20-10/28)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Houston Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (11/01-11/02)
Vincent in Houston Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
Finding Nemo Jr. in Houston Finding Nemo Jr.
National Youth Theater (10/27-10/29)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Houston The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (12/08-12/17)
#Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence in Houston #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (11/06-11/06)
Eugene Onegin in Houston Eugene Onegin
Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera (11/03-11/05)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
Cosi Fan Tutte in Houston Cosi Fan Tutte
Moores Opera House (4/11-4/14)
The Addams Family in Houston The Addams Family
Alvin Community College Theatre (10/21-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You