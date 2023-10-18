Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars has revealed the cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

"Cinderella is a timeless tale beloved by so many, and we are excited to bring this version to life on our stage for the holiday season,” said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director.

Leading the cast are Brianna Kaleen as “Cinderella,” Soara-Joye Ross as “Godmother,” Jason Schmidt as “Christopher,” Courtney Markowitz as “Stepmother,” Gemini Quintos as “Grace”, Sarah Sachi as “Joy,” Brian Mathis as “King,” Melrose Johnson as “Queen,” and Mark Ivy as “Lionel.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Mike Baerga, Kahlil Cabble, Dwayne Cook, Kelly Lomonte, Miles Marmolejo, Betty Marie Muessig, Aisha Ussery, Kaleb Womack, Kenzie Woolridge, and Teresa Zimmermann.

The Teen Ensemble includes: Anastasia Zepeda, Jacob Hurst, Kallie Green, Beatriz De Andrade E Lima, Madison Weaston, Mabyn Coleman, Jayden Strawn, Sam Morales, Jessie Vance, Glenn Carter, Nicolas Schweers, Abby Yadan, Haley Griffin, Will Merkle, Riley Korfhage, and Julian Lammey.

Cinderella is directed by Eboni Bell Darcy, music directed by John Cornelius, and choreographed by Monica Josette.

Joining Darcy's team on the production; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Renee Brode ; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Projection Designer, Brian Pacelli: Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Associate Director, Betty Marie Muessig, and Production Stage Manager, Caskey Hunsader. Casting for Cinderella is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

This fresh, dazzling and empowering production of the classic tale. This “Enchanted” version of the classic tale is Inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring and romantic story featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs.

A glorious and wonder-filled holiday treat for the entire family as only TUTS can do. Cinderella runs December 5 through 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.