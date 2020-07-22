“Camp In A Box” Now Available At The Health Museum

Registration is open for The Health Museum's Summer Discovery Camps in a Box: Unpack the Science.

This home-based camp option offers a series of health-themed boxes that have been designed to keep children engaged in STEM activities while learning about medical science and the human body. Through hands-on learning and experimentation, Summer Discovery Camps in a Box: Unpack the Science will teach campers about science, technology, engineering, and math in a fun and intuitive way all from the comfort of their own home. Held from Monday, July 27 through Monday, August 17, 2020, these camps will be available for students ages 5 to 13 years old.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our Summer Discovery Camps in a way that combines hands-on activities with directed learning for educational engagement. This is a great way to introduce medical science to kids," said John Arcidiacono, President and CEO at The Health Museum. "The Health Museum is an important learning resource for our community, and we know how critical summer programming is to keep our student's minds growing and active. We look forward to providing our new interactive method to continue to further our mission."

This year's camps will deliver some of The Health Museum's most popular summer activities for each age group. Each camp includes a daily one-hour session with a camp educator, at a predetermined time. Skilled educators for the museum will deliver lessons virtually and will be available to help provide "live" targeted guidance and assistance to students as they work through activities and projects. Best of all, students get the chance to socialize with other like-minded kids and feel connected to a community by making "virtual" friends.

Camp course options will include:

● Children 5-7 years-old - July 27-31, 2020

o DNA Discoveries -- Our DNA Discoveries box is all about, you guessed it, DNA! Did you know that DNA stores every single detail about you like your eye color? Learn more about DNA through this exciting hands-on camp. Campers will be engaged through different hands-on activities such as designing 3D DNA models and performing DNA extraction on fruit!

● Children 8-10 years-old - July 27-31, 2020

o Camp Neuron -- Did you know that the average adult brain approximately weighs over 3 pounds? Or that there are over 100 million neurons in your brain? In Camp Neuron, discover the exciting world of the brain! Camp Neuron offers an opportunity for immersion into neuroscience. Campers will dissect a sheep brain, explore topics such as: brain and spinal cord anatomy, sensations and perceptions, learning and memory; create a neuron, and lots more in this incredible camp for the aspiring neuroscientist out there!

● Children 11-13 years-old - August 3-7, 2020

o Mini-Medical School -- In our Mini-Medical School box, students will explore the anatomy of the circulatory system and how this amazing circuit keeps our bodies going. Throughout the week, students will learn important first-aid skills and practice basic surgical skills, including suturing and stitching. They will experience a hands-on dissection of a sheep heart and, acting as biomedical engineers. Students will also use everyday materials to design and develop a device and approaches to unclog blood vessels. The week will culminate with participants showing off their creations with their peers and families.

All specific camp materials will be provided except for liquids and basic school supplies. Each Discovery Camps in A Box includes:

● 3 Science Activities/Experiments

● One hour of educational engagement for children each day for one week

● Live interaction with educators from The Health Museum

● Individual supply boxes with class-specific supplies

The Cost to register is $90.00 for members and $100.00 for non-members. Registration is required one week in advance, and enrollment for all camps closes at 11:59 p.m. the Monday prior to the start of the individual camps. Parents will be able to pick up their camp supplies on Fridays prior to the beginning of the individual camps at the museum at a designated time.

Families may register now at https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/program-class/2020-summer-discovery-camps. For any questions, please contact camps@thehealthmuseum.org.

The Health Museum is dedicated to our community by offering opportunities to learn about health, medical science, and the human body in a fun and motivating environment. Members of The Health Museum get a unique experience that is interactive and entertaining while exploring new exhibits and science experiences. Become a Member today to start living a healthier life: https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/content-page/membership.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You