CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Announced At Main Street Theater

This summer. Main Street Theater is bringing to the stage the high-flying, adventure-filled musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on the much-loved, iconic film! "Never say 'no' to adventures," says Grandpa Potts.

"Always say 'yes.'" MST is saying YES to adventures this summer with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! The musical is based on the MGM Motion Picture with music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman; adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams; licensed script adapted by Ray Roderick.

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002. Saturdays: June 11, 18, & 25 and July 9, 23, & 30, 2022 at 10:30am & 1:30pm and Sundays July 10, 17, 24, & 31, 2022 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm

Recommended for Kindergarten and older - grown-ups, too! All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $20 - $30. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for summer camp groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Caractacus Potts and his children, Jeremy and Jemima embark on the ride of a lifetime with their out-of-this-world car, the one - the only - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! Based on the beloved film, this "Truly Scrumptious" musical is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.

Chitty is directed and choreographed by Jimmy Phillips. Musical direction is by Steven Jones. The cast includes Algy Alfred, Laurel Burrer, Brock Hatton, Michael Chiavone, Chad Fontenot, Tyler Galindo, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Sophia Horwath, Matt Hurt, Lila Johnson, Daniel, Lopez, Aili Maeve, Olivia Nobles, Camryn Nunley, Tyler Rooney, Gracie Stamey, Whitney Zangarine, and Olivia Zawada.

The design team is Torsten Louis (set design), Hudson Davis (lighting design), Donna Southern Schmidt (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), Alex Schumann (projections design), and Corey Nance (properties design). Amanda Adwers is the stage manager.

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

ASL Performance: July 25, 2022 at 1:30pm

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: July 10 at 10:30am

Audio Described Performance: July 25, 2022 at 10:30am (email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)