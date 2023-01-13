CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February

Exclusively to Houston, Champions Of Magic bring their arena scale spectacle to the Hobby Center's intimate Zilkha Hall for an extended run February 2-17. This is an opportunity to experience their unique brand of live entertainment like never before.

Catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They've sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online... but you haven't seen magic until you've seen it live!

The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.

This is Houston's chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet, with a show that never fails to amaze.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR

WHEN: February 2 - 17, 2023 - 16 performances

Tues - Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2:00 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 2:00 pm

(NOTE: performance time Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 12 is at 1:00 pm)

WHERE: The Hobby Center Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $39 and are available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). VIP tickets are available starting at $89.