Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR is Coming to the Hobby Center in February

This is Houston’s chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Exclusively to Houston, Champions Of Magic bring their arena scale spectacle to the Hobby Center's intimate Zilkha Hall for an extended run February 2-17. This is an opportunity to experience their unique brand of live entertainment like never before.

Catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They've sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online... but you haven't seen magic until you've seen it live!

The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.

This is Houston's chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet, with a show that never fails to amaze.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR

WHEN: February 2 - 17, 2023 - 16 performances

Tues - Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2:00 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 2:00 pm

(NOTE: performance time Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 12 is at 1:00 pm)

WHERE: The Hobby Center Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $39 and are available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). VIP tickets are available starting at $89.




The Catastrophic Theatre Presents EDDIE GOES TO POETRY CITY By Richard Foreman Photo
The Catastrophic Theatre Presents EDDIE GOES TO POETRY CITY By Richard Foreman
Eddie dreams of escape—from the office where he suffers at the hands of his co-workers, from a doctor whose treatments seem far worse than any medical complaint, perhaps from even the play itself! 
MST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canadas La Fille Du Laitier Photo
MST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canada's La Fille Du Laitier
Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back Canadian theater company La Fille Du Laitier and its production of Macbeth Muet to Houston January 27 – 30, 2023. 
Alley Theatres A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023 Photo
Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced a new community engagement program, Alley Transported, and its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare and directed by Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director Rob Melrose.
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Ma Photo
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing Director  
4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that longtime collaborator and Houston theatre community mainstay, Jennifer Dean is stepping into the role of their Managing  Director. 4th Wall announced its search for a new managing director late last fall and after an  extensive search and interview process is excited to have Jennifer join the company full time  January 5, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Catastrophic Theatre Presents EDDIE GOES TO POETRY CITY By Richard ForemanThe Catastrophic Theatre Presents EDDIE GOES TO POETRY CITY By Richard Foreman
January 11, 2023

Eddie dreams of escape—from the office where he suffers at the hands of his co-workers, from a doctor whose treatments seem far worse than any medical complaint, perhaps from even the play itself! 
MST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canada's La Fille Du LaitierMST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canada's La Fille Du Laitier
January 11, 2023

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back Canadian theater company La Fille Du Laitier and its production of Macbeth Muet to Houston January 27 – 30, 2023. 
Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023
January 10, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced a new community engagement program, Alley Transported, and its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare and directed by Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director Rob Melrose.
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing Director  4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing Director  
January 9, 2023

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that longtime collaborator and Houston theatre community mainstay, Jennifer Dean is stepping into the role of their Managing  Director. 4th Wall announced its search for a new managing director late last fall and after an  extensive search and interview process is excited to have Jennifer join the company full time  January 5, 2023. 
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Continue Its fourth Season With DUE at Heights IronworksHouston Contemporary Dance Company Continue Its fourth Season With DUE at Heights Ironworks
January 9, 2023

Houston Contemporary Dance Company will continue its fourth Season with an intimate performance of DUE at Heights Ironworks.
share