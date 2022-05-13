Black Violin: Impossible Tour Comes to Jones Hall

Performing Arts Houston presents the band Black Violin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 7:30 PM in Jones Hall. Black Violin returns to the stage on the Impossible Tour, bringing their Grammy-nominated album Take the Stairs to audiences across the country. Fans can expect to hear top hits Impossible is Possible and Showoff.

Tickets start at $40, at performingartshouston.org.

Black Violin has spent the last year finding creative ways to share their music with fans during the pandemic lockdown. Fans were able to watch the duo perform safely and from the comfort of their homes through the livestreaming platform StageIt. The group aimed to uplift spirits and connect with fans from afar during a time of uncertainty. Black Violin also wanted to continue their musical education outreach and did this by hosting a free Masterclass Series on their YouTube channel for beginners, pros, and everyone in between. The series consisted of interactive livestream workshops that challenged viewers to think outside of the box and instilled confidence in young musicians. The Masterclass "students" were encouraged to watch along with their instruments and participate when prompted. They were also able to interact directly with the artists through a live Q&A at the end of each class.

Black Violin also continues to inspire youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity. The foundation was featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021. Each year the foundation's inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth





Education & Community Engagement Activities

Performing Arts Houston's Education and Community Engagement department presents Student Night before Black Violin takes the stage. Student Night attendees can look forward to activities in the lobby of Jones Hall that are perfect for students from elementary, middle, and high school. Student Night is FREE to Black Violin ticket holders.

During the Student Night, works by the 24th Annual Student Art contest winners will be on display, highlighting the theme "Tapestry of Houston." The art contest has become an annual education initiative to encourage students to explore their own cultural heritage and celebrate the diversity and community found throughout our city.

Included in the evening's schedule are two H-E-B Performance Preludes. The first is local group HUBCAPS, performing at 6:35 PM. These students represent HUB Houston, relationship-centered educational program that serves teenagers and young adults with neurological differences. At 7:05 PM the Spring Academy of Dance will perform, showcasing the talented dancers from the dance school, located in the heart of Old Town Spring.

Get to know the background, influences, and mission of Black Violin prior to their Performing Arts Houston debut via a virtual Westwood Trust Creative Chat, moderated by Director of Education and Community Engagement, Claire Williamson and featuring Black Violin's Wil B. with Houston artist DJ Flash Gordon Parks, available on YouTube.