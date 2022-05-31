BWW Review: 4th Wall Theatre Company Dazzles Again with BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Byron Jacquet in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

4th Wall finishes its amazing season with a remounting of their critically acclaimed production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Between Riverside and Crazy. A dramedy of epic proportions, 4th Wall continues producing some of the most brilliant plays, raw and up close.

Byron Jacquet and Philip Lehl in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Set in present-day New York City, Guirgis' play revolves around former cop, Walter "Pops" Washington (Byron Jacquet), and both his birth and chosen family. His son, Junior (Joseph "Joe P." Palmore), Junior's girlfriend, Lulu (Briana J. Resa), and "adopted son", Oswaldo (Juan Sebastian Cruz) all share a tiny apartment with Pops and often are the source of his anxieties. These family problems are only on the surface as Pops is struggling in a bitter and long lawsuit against the city of New York. The reason why Pops is a retired cop is because while off-duty several years ago, an on-duty white police officer shot him. Pops police former police collegues Detective O'Connor and Lieutenant Caro try to convince him to settle with the city and NYPD in a civil lawsuit. Pops grapples with being an emotionally distant father figure to his family and struggles with his pride. These problems culminate in a sexual near-death experience with a Church Lady (Pamela Vogel) causing him to not only reevaluate his life choices but also grows his stubborn side.

Byron Jacquet, Joseph "Joe P." Palmore, and Juan Sebastian Cruz in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

This production of Between Riverside and Crazy work is 4th Wall Theater at its absolute best. While this season has been one of the best in Houston, the performances from all the actors are what bring Guirgis' work to an excellent level. Even though it is an ensemble piece, there are a few stellar performances that culminate an outstanding piece of theater. First is Joseph "Joe P." Palmore who provides an exceptional portrayal of a son who wants to please his family. The scene where he implores his father for an emotional moment was one that was especially endearing to me. I personally feel Palmore's acting ability is some of the best in the Houston area. Next is Briana J. Resa, hot off the heels of being the understudy to the Alley's leading ladies in their production of Sense and Sensibility, Resa is a delightful treat. Resa's chameleon ability to go from proper British and now a Latina New Yorker is a celebration of the amazing talent that she has. Her depiction of Lulu is especially memorable as it provides an dazzling foil to both Joe P's and Byron's family dynamics. Juan Sebastian Cruz as Oswaldo is a performance mix of heartfelt and heartbreaking moments. I felt Juan's depiction of the homeless vagrant multifaceted and intriguing. The penultimate performance comes from Byron Jacquet as the story's protagonist. I can't emphasize enough that Jacquet is a glittering example of how Houston actor's are some of the best in the nation. Jacquet is the personification of a master of his profession and it is more than worth your time, energy, money, and emotions to witness this tour-de-force performance.

Byron Jacquet, Briana J. Resa, and Juan Sebastian Cruz in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Design elements of this production add the perfect ambiance for the New York City family. With 4th Wall's ability to have performances up close and personal, set design by Ryan McGettigan is a delight for the eyes. The set is rather "homey" and when one sits down look for the tiny details before and after the show. I personally kept looking at the nuances of the refrigerator as the show progressed. Costume design by Cherie Acosta is in top form as the outfits embody the characters complicated emotions. Whether it be Lulu's short shorts, or Juniors plaid overalls, the costumes add a sense of realism and adds nuance.

Joseph "Joe P." Palmore and Briana J. Resa in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY has been a personal favorite play of mine for years and 4th Wall's production of the piece is one that should not be missed. This remounting of the 4th Wall's treasured production was one that surely was missed by Houstonians, do not miss this one again!

Byron Jacquet, Brian J. Resa, Kim Tobin-Lehl in 4th Wall's Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo by Gabriella Nissen

Between Riverside and Crazy is running until Saturday June 4th. Evening performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM, with matinees starting at 2:30 PM on both Saturdays and Sundays. Masks are no longer a requirement but strongly encouraged.