BONNIE & CLYDE Comes to The Garden Theatre in August

Bonnie & Clyde will run for ten performances only from August 11-20, 2023 at MATCH.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre Photo 1 Review: TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) at The Catastrophic Theatre
Interview: Denise O'Neal Talks FADE TO BLACK at MATCH Photo 2 Interview: Denise O'Neal Talks FADE TO BLACK at MATCH
Locally Produced Feature Film BAILEY'S VOICE To Hold Pre-Screen Mixer Industry Night This Photo 3 Locally Produced Feature Film BAILEY'S VOICE To Hold Pre-Screen Mixer Industry Night This Saturday
TUTS: A CELEBRATION OF HOUSTON STORIES AND SONGS to Feature Christina Wells, Raven Troupe, Photo 4 TUTS: A CELEBRATION OF HOUSTON STORIES AND SONGS to Feature Christina Wells, Raven Troupe, and More

BONNIE & CLYDE Comes to The Garden Theatre in August

BONNIE & CLYDE Comes to The Garden Theatre in August

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Frank Wildorn's musical retelling of Bonnie & Clyde to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of corruption and love, the production will run August 11-20, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of Midtown.

"I'm thrilled to finally be working on Bonnie & Clyde after quite literally years of talking about it," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden, who also serves as the production's director. "This was the show that was supposed to open the theatre before the pandemic hit. Of course, Bonnie & Clyde was set on the backburner as we braved the pandemic, programming was adjusted, and our organization was announced with an entirely different inaugural season. With that in mind, ending our second season with this show just felt right. Several individuals have been signed onto this production from the very beginning, so it was time."

"Not to mention, we've done musicals before, but this is the biggest musical we've ever done," Vaden continues. "It's also a show that typically doesn't have a ton of dance in it, but our production will be flashy and dance heavy. I cannot wait for Houston audiences to see this side of The Garden Theatre!"

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure, and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

Bonnie & Clyde has music by legendary composer Frank Wilhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Dracula, and Civil War), lyrics by Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and a book by Ivan Menchell. The original production opened on Broadway in 2011 and ran for only 36 performances. Since then, Bonnie & Clyde has been a cult favorite of regional theatres across the country, and had its West End debut in London this year. The story of one of America's most infamous couples has been covered in literature, television series, and movies, including the 1967 film adaptation starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Leading the cast of Bonnie & Clyde are all local professionals including Austin Colburn as Clyde Barrow, Jackie Cortina as Bonnie Parker, Taylor Fisher as Marvin "Buck" Barrow, Kinley Pletzer as Blanche Barrow, and Adam Kral as Ted Hinton. Toby Mustard and Ashley Cooper serve in the ensemble, as well as the Clyde and Bonnie Alternates, respectively. Also appearing in the production is Brandon Tanner as Preacher, Nora Hahn as Cumie Barrow and Governor Ferguson, James Colburn as Henry Barrow, Laura Refroe as Emma Parker, Jeff Hirt as Sheriff Schmid, Annie Blitz as Young Bonnie, and Lucas Wille-Torres as Young Clyde. The ensemble consists of Katie Chaisson, Laine Chan, Stephen D'Amico, and Tyler Rooney. Ambi Anuh-Ndumu and Hayden West round out the cast as swings. The production team consists of Logan Vaden as director, Chelsea Duncan as music director, Courtney Chilton as choreographer, Nicholas White as technical director and set designer, Matthew Basen as stage manager, Jacob Zamarripa as lighting and projection designer, Julianne McBride as costume designer, and David Allen III as Asst. Director.

Bonnie & Clyde will run for ten performances only from August 11-20, 2023 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $26.50. Student and senior tickets are $21.50. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at Click Here or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
TUTS: A CELEBRATION OF HOUSTON STORIES AND SONGS to Feature Christina Wells, Raven Troupe, Photo
TUTS: A CELEBRATION OF HOUSTON STORIES AND SONGS to Feature Christina Wells, Raven Troupe, and More

Theatre Under The Stars will return to the Miller Outdoor Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 with a concert in July. The show, dubbed TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs is directed by Mitchell Greco, and will run July 11 – 15 features a cast of beloved Houston actors singing many songs from the shows TUTS has performed over the last 55 years.

2
HITS Theatre Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL This Summer Photo
HITS Theatre Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL This Summer

HITS Theatre has announced the arrival of CARRIE the musical - a hauntingly beautiful show that is sure to send shivers down your spine!

3
Creative Movement Practices To Present SECRET IN THE WINGS, July 7- July 22 Photo
Creative Movement Practices To Present SECRET IN THE WINGS, July 7- July 22

Creative Movement Practices has announced its Summer production of Mary Zimmerman's The Secret in the Wings playing at the MATCH in Houston.

4
Laure Prouvost Solo Exhibition At The Moody Center For The Arts Opens September 15 Photo
Laure Prouvost Solo Exhibition At The Moody Center For The Arts Opens September 15

The Moody Center for the Arts will present the first solo exhibition in Texas of the celebrated French artist Laure Prouvost, opening September 15 and on view through December 14, 2023. The exhibition Above Front Tears Nest in South invites visitors on an intriguing journey, engaging both the body and the mind through multisensorial installations, combining video, sculpture, and textiles in a mind-bending setting that creates a humorous, idiosyncratic experience.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's R&J
Seidule Theatre (7/14-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The House of Patrick
Vincent Victoria Presents (7/08-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Music of Queen
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Secret in the Wings
Creative Movement Practices (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda
Stageworks Theatre (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice: The Wonder-Full New Musical
National Youth Theater (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You