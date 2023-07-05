BONNIE & CLYDE Comes to The Garden Theatre in August

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Frank Wildorn's musical retelling of Bonnie & Clyde to life at MATCH. Featuring the well-known story of corruption and love, the production will run August 11-20, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of Midtown.

"I'm thrilled to finally be working on Bonnie & Clyde after quite literally years of talking about it," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden, who also serves as the production's director. "This was the show that was supposed to open the theatre before the pandemic hit. Of course, Bonnie & Clyde was set on the backburner as we braved the pandemic, programming was adjusted, and our organization was announced with an entirely different inaugural season. With that in mind, ending our second season with this show just felt right. Several individuals have been signed onto this production from the very beginning, so it was time."

"Not to mention, we've done musicals before, but this is the biggest musical we've ever done," Vaden continues. "It's also a show that typically doesn't have a ton of dance in it, but our production will be flashy and dance heavy. I cannot wait for Houston audiences to see this side of The Garden Theatre!"

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure, and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

Bonnie & Clyde has music by legendary composer Frank Wilhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Dracula, and Civil War), lyrics by Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and a book by Ivan Menchell. The original production opened on Broadway in 2011 and ran for only 36 performances. Since then, Bonnie & Clyde has been a cult favorite of regional theatres across the country, and had its West End debut in London this year. The story of one of America's most infamous couples has been covered in literature, television series, and movies, including the 1967 film adaptation starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Leading the cast of Bonnie & Clyde are all local professionals including Austin Colburn as Clyde Barrow, Jackie Cortina as Bonnie Parker, Taylor Fisher as Marvin "Buck" Barrow, Kinley Pletzer as Blanche Barrow, and Adam Kral as Ted Hinton. Toby Mustard and Ashley Cooper serve in the ensemble, as well as the Clyde and Bonnie Alternates, respectively. Also appearing in the production is Brandon Tanner as Preacher, Nora Hahn as Cumie Barrow and Governor Ferguson, James Colburn as Henry Barrow, Laura Refroe as Emma Parker, Jeff Hirt as Sheriff Schmid, Annie Blitz as Young Bonnie, and Lucas Wille-Torres as Young Clyde. The ensemble consists of Katie Chaisson, Laine Chan, Stephen D'Amico, and Tyler Rooney. Ambi Anuh-Ndumu and Hayden West round out the cast as swings. The production team consists of Logan Vaden as director, Chelsea Duncan as music director, Courtney Chilton as choreographer, Nicholas White as technical director and set designer, Matthew Basen as stage manager, Jacob Zamarripa as lighting and projection designer, Julianne McBride as costume designer, and David Allen III as Asst. Director.

Bonnie & Clyde will run for ten performances only from August 11-20, 2023 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $26.50. Student and senior tickets are $21.50. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at Click Here or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.