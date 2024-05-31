BETRAYAL Comes to Red Room Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rec Room Arts has announced the opening of a revival production of Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL, directed by Sophia Watt (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Dance Nation). Performances begin Previews on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with an official press opening on Saturday, June 15. Performances will continue through Saturday, July 6.

From the final meeting of two lovers to the inception of their illicit affair, a love triangle unfolds backward as power dynamics shift in exhilarating and unexpected ways in Harold Pinter’s masterpiece. The most fundamental axioms of love and friendship are open for reassessment, as we witness Emma, Jerry, and Robert navigate their own brutal and unexpected feelings about each other and themselves. Their story unfolds through cutting dialogue and ominous tension, courtesy of one of the 20th century’s dramatic titans.

The complete cast of BETRAYAL includes Brandon Morgan (Pass Over, The Royale), Jay Sullivan (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Alley Theatre), and Molly Wetzel (Dance Nation). The production features creative design by Stefan Azizi and sound design by Robert Leslie Meek. Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

