Author, CBS Correspondent, Humorist & Podcaster Mo Rocca In Houston For Book Tour, January 21

Emmy winner Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Mo spent four seasons as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He created and hosted Cooking Channel's My Grandmother's Ravioli, in which he learned to cook from grandparents across America.

Mo began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS children's series Wishbone. Currently he hosts The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Saturday mornings on CBS.

MORE: Mo Rocca has always loved obituaries-reading about the remarkable lives of global leaders, Hollywood heavyweights, and innovators who changed the world. But not every notable life has gotten the send-off it deserves. His quest to right that wrong inspired Mobituaries, his #1 hit podcast. Now with Mobituaries, the book, he has gone much further, with all new essays on artists, entertainers, sports stars, political pioneers, founding fathers, and more. Even if you know the names, you've never understood why they matter . . . until now.

Tickets ($25) are available for purchase through the Houston Public Library Foundation. Copies of "Mobituaries" ($30) will be available for optional purchase for a signing with Mo after the Q&A.





