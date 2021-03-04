Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ars Lyrica Houston Announces Spring Concerts

Reuniting artists and audiences with care was the inspiration for executive director Kinga Ferguson to search for new performance venues for the ensemble.

Mar. 4, 2021  
Ars Lyrica Houston is celebrating spring with Baroque blockbusters both in the concert hall and outside. St Philip Presbyterian Church hosts Signature Works on March 14 at 6 p.m. (via an online broadcast) and Levy Park provides an ideal setting for an outdoor concert, Baroque Blockbusters, on Saturday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Reuniting artists and audiences with care was the inspiration for executive director Kinga Ferguson to search for new performance venues for the ensemble. "We looked to Levy Park as a natural partner. This award winning park is such an important fixture of the Upper Kirby neighborhood. With its diverse audience, extensive event calendar, and respectful social distancing protocols, Levy Park is the perfect place for our musicians to come together with their audience. The Baroque Blockbusters concert is part of our long-term effort to launch a series of outdoor events in Houston's public spaces to bring back the excitement of live music to our communities, in a safe and fun environment."

Baroque and Classical hits are the specialty of Ars Lyrica's Harmony in the Air string quartet. Harmony in the Air, the Houston Airports Systems Performing Arts Program, is one of several initiatives that Houston Airport Systems has undertaken to create a memorable and positive travel experience for our passengers and generate higher revenue and stronger customer loyalty. The string quartet, lead by violinist Hae-a Lee, performs regularly at the Bush International Airport every other Friday. They make their outdoor performance premiere with Baroque Blockbusters, a free concert, on March 13.

Baroque Blockbusters

Date: March 13

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street, Houston, TX 77098

Cost: FREE

More information: www.arslyricahouston.org/baroqueblockbusters


