Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University

The event is on Tuesday, December 5 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
POPULAR
Archaeology Now, the Houston affiliate of Archaeology Institute of America, presents Poetry and Music: Gilgamesh, An Ancient Voice, the final installment of the series of cultural events this fall titled the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs Project. This cultural and historical program spotlights the world’s first ever recorded story, The Tale of Gilgamesh, which was uncovered from the Marsh Arabs and dates back 5,000 years ago.
Love, friendship, sex, family, pride, a flawed ruler, destruction of the natural world…the story of Gilgamesh has it all. Discover this ancient poem and learn about a hero who searched for the secret of immortality at a mini-marathon reading of Gilgamesh, which is free and open to the public at the Glasscock School at Rice University.
Copies of the book will be available for sale to follow along as people from all walks of life in Houston participate in relating a story as relevant to humanity today as when it emerged from the marshes of Iraq, transmitted on clay tablets in cuneiform.
Gilgamesh will be followed by a song of lament to bid farewell to the Mudhif and extinguishing of the lights that have illuminated this historical structure since it opened Sept. 9 to the public.
The Mudhif is a replica of a 5,000-year-old reed structure, which served as a village’s public hall, and is constructed entirely of reeds that were shipped to Houston from the marshlands between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq and constructed using ancient methods. It has been the focal point of the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs Project.
Mr. Hawrre Al Talabani, Consul General of Iraq in Houston
Mohammed Husham Al Fityan, Deputy Chief of Mission for Iraq to America
Nora Rashid, Assistant PM, Arcadis, Iraqi architectural designer
Ashwaq Alhammami, Construction Manager, Harris County Engineering Dept
Necole Irvin, Director of Cultural Affairs, The City of Houston, Mayor's representative
Gordan Quan, Managing Partner & Founder, the Quan Group, Immigration Attorneys
Barry Ward, Director of Trees for Houston
Imam Sayed Mohammad Jawad Al-Qazwini
Aqeel Alazraki, Broker, Azraki Group
Noor Alhakeem, Artist, AFAF ARTS
Dr. Hashem El-Serag, MD, Professor & Chairman of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine
Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD, Director, Nerve & Muscle Center of Texas
Duke Hunter, drummer and founder of Casa Cazador
Zubair Alawadi, oud performer
Mohanned Neamah, chanter
The event is on Tuesday, December 5 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Glasscock School of Continuing Studies Auditorium
Rice University
Entrance #8 at University Boulevard and Stockton Street
Paid parking at Lot #4
Videos
|Hansel and Gretel
Opera in the Heights (12/01-12/09)
|Spirit of the Season
Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera (12/02-12/02)
|The World Premiere of Surviving the Night by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz
Cone Man Running Productions (11/30-12/16)
|The Turn of the Screw
The Catastrophic Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/28)
|A Christmas Carol
National Youth Theater (12/08-12/10)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
|The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (4/04-4/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You