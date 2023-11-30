Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University

The event is on Tuesday, December 5 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at MAIN STREET THEATER Photo 3 Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at MAIN STREET THEATER
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 4 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates

Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University

Archaeology Now, the Houston affiliate of Archaeology Institute of America, presents Poetry and Music: Gilgamesh, An Ancient Voice, the final installment of the series of cultural events this fall titled the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs Project. This cultural and historical program spotlights the world’s first ever recorded story, The Tale of Gilgamesh, which was uncovered from the Marsh Arabs and dates back 5,000 years ago.

Love, friendship, sex, family, pride, a flawed ruler, destruction of the natural world…the story of Gilgamesh has it all. Discover this ancient poem and learn about a hero who searched for the secret of immortality at a mini-marathon reading of Gilgamesh, which is free and open to the public at the Glasscock School at Rice University.

Copies of the book will be available for sale to follow along as people from all walks of life in Houston participate in relating a story as relevant to humanity today as when it emerged from the marshes of Iraq, transmitted on clay tablets in cuneiform. 

Gilgamesh will be followed by a song of lament to bid farewell to the Mudhif and extinguishing of the lights that have illuminated this historical structure since it opened Sept. 9 to the public.  

The Mudhif is a replica of a 5,000-year-old reed structure, which served as a village’s public hall, and is constructed entirely of reeds that were shipped to Houston from the marshlands between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq and constructed using ancient methods. It has been the focal point of the Senan Shaibani Marsh Arabs Project.

Readers

Mr. Hawrre Al Talabani, Consul General of Iraq in Houston

Mohammed Husham Al Fityan, Deputy Chief of Mission for Iraq to America

Nora Rashid, Assistant PM, Arcadis, Iraqi architectural designer

Ashwaq Alhammami, Construction Manager, Harris County Engineering Dept

Necole Irvin, Director of Cultural Affairs, The City of Houston, Mayor's representative

Gordan Quan, Managing Partner & Founder, the Quan Group, Immigration Attorneys

Barry Ward, Director of Trees for Houston

Imam Sayed Mohammad Jawad Al-Qazwini 

Aqeel Alazraki, Broker, Azraki Group

Noor Alhakeem, Artist, AFAF ARTS

Dr. Hashem El-Serag, MD, Professor & Chairman of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD, Director, Nerve & Muscle Center of Texas

Musicians

Duke Hunter, drummer and founder of Casa Cazador

Zubair Alawadi, oud performer

Mohanned Neamah, chanter

The event is on Tuesday, December 5 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Glasscock School of Continuing Studies Auditorium
Rice University
Entrance #8 at University Boulevard and Stockton Street
Paid parking at Lot #4

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Co-Directors Benito Vasquez and Marissa Castillo Give Us A Sneak Peek of PANTO ALICIA IN W Photo
Co-Directors Benito Vasquez and Marissa Castillo Give Us A Sneak Peek of PANTO ALICIA IN WONDERLAND, a Latinx and Houston Twist on the Classic Tale!

Starting next week, Stages is beginning its yearly panto tradition with PANTO ALICIA IN WONDERLAND, written by Houston's own TEATRX. The show is the classic fairy tale of 'Alice in Wonderland' with a Latinx and Houston spin! Co-directors Marissa Castillo and Benito Vasquez give BroadwayWorld a sneak peek into this magical piece.

2
University of Houston Theatre MFA Program Expands Partnership with Alley Theatre Photo
University of Houston Theatre MFA Program Expands Partnership with Alley Theatre

Discover the exciting new partnership between the University of Houston Theatre MFA Program and Alley Theatre. The MFA acting ensemble will join forces with the Alley's Resident Acting Company, creating a unique collaborative experience in the Houston theater scene.

3
WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Holiday Season Photo
WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Granbury Theatre Company will conclude its Broadway on the Brazos season with the beloved holiday musical “White Christmas” on December 1-23, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

4
Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play SURVIVING THE NIGHT Photo
Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play SURVIVING THE NIGHT

'Surviving the Night' is a thrilling world premiere play by Cone Man Running Productions, exploring the horror genre. Follow Ben's nerve-wracking encounter with his girlfriend's parents, promising chills and suspense.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Hansel and Gretel in Houston Hansel and Gretel
Opera in the Heights (12/01-12/09)Tracker
Spirit of the Season in Houston Spirit of the Season
Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera (12/02-12/02)
The World Premiere of Surviving the Night by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz in Houston The World Premiere of Surviving the Night by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz
Cone Man Running Productions (11/30-12/16)
The Turn of the Screw in Houston The Turn of the Screw
The Catastrophic Theatre (11/17-12/09)
Girl From the North Country in Houston Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Houston The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/28)
A Christmas Carol in Houston A Christmas Carol
National Youth Theater (12/08-12/10)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Houston Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Houston Annie (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (4/04-4/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You