An Ophelia's Rope Holiday Fundraiser to Take Place For Cone Man Running

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to laugh your way into the holiday spirit with Ophelia's Rope, Houston's longest running improv duo, in a special series of holiday-themed performances! Join us for a night of festive fun, unexpected twists, and spontaneous storytelling, all while supporting local theater.

About the Shows​

Saturday, December 14, 2024 8pm

Ophelia's Rope brings back their rare concert format where all the songs are made up on the spot and inspired by Audience suggestions.​

Sunday, December 22, 2024 7pm

NC-17, Ophelia's Rope and NARC bring you long form improv inspired by the Holiday season.

NC-17 (Nick Brownrigg, Conor Farrell)

If you could see your favorite movie performed live, would you? Of course you would. And you should. Let Nick and Conor act out your favorite movie, regardless of whether or not we've seen it, with PERFECT recreation of the TL;DR version of the movie they've never ever seen. NC-17 is a rated R show.

Ophelia's Rope started in 2012 and is the longest performing improv duo in Houston. This two-person long form improv group takes its inspiration from you. That's right, you. A typical show is kicked off by Ophelia's Rope asking its audience one or two random questions, proceeding to morph the answers into a setting, plot, and duo of unexpected, and sometimes quirky, characters. With no story predicted, no ending forecasted, Ophelia's Rope wanders the worlds of imagination, coloring surprising scenes their audiences inspired.​

SHHHH. Wanna hear a love story? If you don't tell - we wont tell. Get ready for love, laughter, and unexpected twists! In NARC, we bring the drama, passion, and hilarity of your favorite romance novels to life-completely improvised and all in just 20-25 minutes. Think swooning heroes, star-crossed lovers, and outrageous plot twists, created on the spot based on your choices

​

Why It Matters

This isn't just about laughter - it's about giving back. All proceeds from these performances will support Cone Man Running Productions, helping CMR continue to bring innovative, boundary-pushing theater to the Houston community. Your ticket helps fund:

Rent

New productions

Actor and crew stipends

Set materials, props, and costumes

Operating costs

Location: 1824 Spring Street, Studio 233, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $10 (you can always donate more!)

Make a Difference

By attending, you're not only enjoying an evening of laughter but also helping us foster local talent and provide unique opportunities for writers, directors, actors, and designers. Let's make this holiday season merry, bright, and full of improvisational delight. https://www.conemanrunning.com/improv

Comments