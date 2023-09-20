Alley Theatre's Production Of BORN WITH TEETH Will Play At Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre announces Liz Duffy Adams' critically acclaimed steamy drama Born With Teeth, a dramatization of the writing collaboration between Shakespeare and Marlowe, will play at Oregon Shakespeare Festival starting March 19, 2024, under the direction of Alley Theatre's Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

This is the third time this production has been produced by another theatre, following Guthrie Theater and Asolo Repertory Theatre. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, Born With Teeth made its world premiere in May 2022 during Alley Theatre's 75th season.

The 2022 Alley Theatre design team of Born With Teeth included Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers.

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.