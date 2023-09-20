Alley Theatre's Production Of BORN WITH TEETH Will Play At Oregon Shakespeare Festival

This production will continue under the direction of Alley Theatre's Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre announces Liz Duffy Adams' critically acclaimed steamy drama Born With Teeth, a dramatization of the writing collaboration between Shakespeare and Marlowe, will play at Oregon Shakespeare Festival starting March 19, 2024, under the direction of Alley Theatre's Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

This is the third time this production has been produced by another theatre, following Guthrie Theater and Asolo Repertory Theatre. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, Born With Teeth made its world premiere in May 2022 during Alley Theatre's 75th season.  

The 2022 Alley Theatre design team of Born With Teeth included Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers.  

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists. 

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.



RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA Photo
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA

They have a mix of genders, races, and experience levels to work with. The result is what community theater is all about, a perfect blend of people coming together for a common cause. You can feel their love of the piece and each other radiating from the stage. This is why people adore and do community theater.

2
Main Street Theater Receives Stabilization Grant From MAAA and Houston MOCA Photo
Main Street Theater Receives Stabilization Grant From MAAA and Houston MOCA

Main Street Theater has announced that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant.

3
KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October Photo
KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 10 through 12, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Learn more about how to attend here!

4
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes To Main Street Theater, Photo
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes To Main Street Theater,

Carmela Full of Wishes at Main Street Theater - A heartwarming story about a young girl's dreams and the power of hope. Don't miss this enchanting production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taming of the Shrew
Points North Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (11/01-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis
Jones Hall (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melancholy Play by Sarah Ruhl
Cone Man Running Productions (10/06-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L'enfant/ Monsieur
Moores Opera House (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You