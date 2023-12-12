Alley Theatre to Start The New Year With PICTURES FROM HOME

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the cast of Pictures from Home. Directed by Rob Melrose, written by Sharr White, and based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan, Pictures from Home explores family bonds, legacy, and the purpose of art.

This production marks a significant milestone for the Alley, which began with the preliminary stages of development in the Alley All New Festival in 2020. Originally envisioned and nurtured within the Alley's creative embrace, Pictures from Home captivated audiences in the reading with its blend of humor and poignant reflections on the dynamics between an adult son and his aging parents. The enthusiastic response from the Alley audience propelled the play toward a future on the Hubbard Theatre stage.

However, the onset of the pandemic disrupted the Alley's immediate plans for this production. Yet, the silver lining emerged as Pictures from Home found a new chapter on Broadway with producer Jeffrey Richards, adorned with a stellar cast featuring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wannamaker, and Danny Burstein in February of 2023.

With his commitment to Alley Theatre, White expressed his desire for the Alley to present the first production post its Broadway triumph. This unique opportunity allows Alley audiences to savor a distinct rendition of Pictures from Home, offering a perspective and experience distinct from its Broadway counterpart.

"We are thrilled to bring Pictures from Home back to Houston. This homecoming is not just about a play returning; it is about the culmination of a journey, a story that started here, resonated on Broadway, and now finds its way to Houston," remarked Melrose. "The Alley's audiences will witness a production that's both unique and different from the Broadway rendition, and we couldn't be more excited to share this special experience with them."

Pictures from Home promises to captivate and resonate anew, offering Alley audiences an exclusive glimpse into a narrative that has journeyed across stages, ultimately finding its true essence on the stage at Alley Theatre.

The cast of Pictures from Home includes Alley's Resident Acting Company member Todd Waite as Irving Sultan with Zachary Fine (Edward Albee's Seascape, The Servant of Two Masters) as Larry Sultan and Susan Koozin (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Jean Sultan.

The creative team of Pictures from Home includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Judith Dolan, Lighting Designer Jiyoun Chang, Projection Designer Victoria Beauray Sagady, Music and Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Managers Jocelyn A. Thompson and Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Gutierrez.

SPONSORS: Pictures from Home is generously sponsored by Kathryn L. Ketelsen, Jesse and Cathy Marion, and Amy and John Miller (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2023-24 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Performances of Pictures from Home begin Friday, January 19 to Sunday, February 11 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to Pictures from Home are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (Click Here) or by phone (713.220.5700).

