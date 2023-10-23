Alley Theatre to Livestream World Premiere Of LITTLE COMEDIES

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Audiences everywhere are in for an extraordinary theatre experience! Alley Theatre’s production of Chekhov’s Little Comedies will be live streamed during its final weekend of performances. For the first time, Swan Song, The Bear, The Proposal, The Wedding, and On The Harmfulness of Tobacco are performed together as a full evening of theater. Acclaimed Russian literature translators Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky collaborated with Director Richard Nelson to create this new English translation.

In partnership with League of Live Stream Theater, the closing weekend, October 27, 28, 29, will be streamed live. Theater fans who aren’t able to attend in person will be able to purchase a live stream ticket and watch the show LIVE from the comfort of their homes.

Watching a world premiere from a regional theater has never been easier. Tickets can be purchased on League of Live Stream Theater’s website LOLST.org. After purchase, ticket buyers will receive an email including a unique, one-time-use link to access the live performance at the scheduled showtime. This innovative ticketing system ensures an easy and secure experience for every viewer.

“There is an appetite for theater in all of its forms and we are excited to bring Chekhov’s Little Comedies, from Alley Theatre in real-time to theater fans everywhere,” said Oren Michels, LOLST Co-Founder.

The five one-act comedies written by Anton Chekhov will be performed by the Alley’s Resident Acting Company and directed by the Tony Award-winning playwright and legendary director Richard Nelson.

“I'm especially excited for Richard Nelson to direct our resident acting company in his unique style that achieves a level of intimacy unlike anything I have experienced in the theatre before” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

PURCHASE LIVE STREAM TICKETS AT LOLST.ORG

Live stream tickets are $49

The performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 27 at 8PM (CT)/9PM (ET)

Saturday, October 28 at 2PM (CT)/3PM (ET) and 8PM (CT)/9PM (ET)

Sunday, October 29 at 2PM (CT)/3PM (ET)

LEAGUE OF LIVE STREAM THEATER

The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), a new nonprofit founded in 2022, provides the production, technical, financial, and marketing solutions to bring nonprofit theater to a global audience, via live stream. Founders Jim Augustine and Oren Michels, veterans in the theater and technology industries, have a vision to make Broadway and regional theater more accessible than ever before, driving new audiences to new works, increasing awareness for world-class stages and artists, and helping these nonprofit institutions to thrive for another generation. Founding support for The League of Live Stream Theater has been provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sherrill Family Foundation. To learn more, visit lolst.org.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.




