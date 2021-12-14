Alley Theatre Adds Two Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre announces the addition of two performances of A Christmas Carol on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The performances will be at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $28. The highly inventive re-telling of this classic holiday story is pared down to its essential elements, following Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly apparitions who visit him on Christmas Eve. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

SPECIAL EVENT: DECK THE TREES November 19, 2021- January 3, 2022: This annual tradition will be brought back with full holiday cheer this year at the Theatre as well as featured at George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). The Deck the Trees Celebration will transform The Alley Theatre lobby and the GRB's central window into a winter wonderland of trees, festively decorated by Houston's leading designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit alleytheatre.org.

COVID-19 POLICIES AND PROTOCOLS:a??Wea??area??committed to the health and safety ofa??all ofa??our artists, employees,a??and guests. In order to maintain the safest environment possible, alla??Alley Theatrea??staff, artists,a??creative teams,a??crews, and ushersa??are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To ensure the safety of all Alley Theatre lovers, we've implemented the following policies for performances helda??within our Theatres:a??

All guests aged 12 and up will be required to showa??proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the performance.a??Both PCR tests and antigen tests are acceptable. The results must have been performed by a third party, such as a lab. At-home tests will not be accepted.a??Guests can show either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of negative results).

Guests aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days after final dose) may bring proof of vaccination as a substitute for a negative COVID-19 test result.a??Guests can show either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of card).



Alley Theatre requires all guestsa??to wear a mask covering nose and mouth at all timesa??while in the Theatre building, except while actively eating and drinking in the lobby spaces.a??Alley Theatre will provide complimentary masks to guests who forget to bring one.a??If guests choose not to wear a mask, there will be no admittance to the Theatre building and a refund will be processed.

For a full list of ticket policies including exchanges, cancellations, and digital distribution options, visit alleytheatre.org.