Alley Theatre 2024-25 Season Single Tickets on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose has announced that all remaining 2024-25 season single tickets are now available for purchase.

“We are doing 11 extraordinary shows,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “I'm so excited that we are doing great classics like The Glass Menagerie, Noël Coward's Private Lives, and, of course, A Christmas Carol. Our audience loves mysteries, and they will get two chances to be thrilled, first by our Summer Chills offering and then by a Sherlock Holmes tale. We also have plenty of new plays, four on the Neuhaus stage and one on the Hubbard.

“This season is brought to life by our Resident Acting Company, Alley designers, and production staff. Whether it's a comedy, drama, classic, or new work, every show they do is at such a high level. We want to give our Alley audience a theatrical experience that will leave them inspired!”

Alley Theatre's 78th Season launched with the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, directed by Elizabeth Williamson. Filled with suspense, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None runs until September 1, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Next is the iconic comedy Noises Off by Michael Frayn, which runs September 27 – October 27, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. This backstage farce is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

The world premiere of The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose shows the power of grief, hope, and love, which runs October 11 – November 3, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre. The Janeiad was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

The Alley All New Festival will run from October 25 – October 27. The Festival will feature four readings: The Alley by comfort ifeoma katchy, Wolfie by Sharr White, Uhuru by Gloria Majule, and Zero Hour by Tea Alagic. Alley All New Festival packages are now on sale with an Early Bird Price of $145. Packages feature exclusive events, including a cocktail reception, dinner, and artist panels. Package prices will increase to $160 on September 16. Learn more about the Alley All New initiative at alleytheatre.org/alley-all-new-2024.

The Alley's holiday productions include A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Dickens novella and originally directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose with remount directed by Amber D. Gray. A Christmas Carol runs November 14 – December 29, 2024. In the Neuhaus, a world premiere Alley Theatre commission of Isaac Gómez's (El Chuco Town Forever) one-woman play The Night Shift Before Christmas, directed by KJ Sanchez, runs December 5 – 24, 2024.

The world premiere romantic comedy December: a love years in the making by Marisela Treviño Orta kicks off the new year. Marcela Lorca directs this love story, which runs from January 17 to February 2, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. December: a love years in the making was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

Seared by Theresa Rebeck is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. This spicy comedy runs February 7 – March 2, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

The American classic, The Glass Menagerie, will grace Alley's Hubbard Theatre. Written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose, The Glass Menagerie runs February 21 – March 16, 2025.

A playful twist on a classic tale, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs April 4 – April 27, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre. Eleanor Holdridge (Jane Eyre, Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano) directs.

Pulitzer Prize winner Primary Trust by Eboni Booth is directed by Niegel Smith (Syncing Ink) and runs May 2 – May 25, 2025, in the Neuhaus Theatre.

Closing out the season is Noël Coward's Private Lives directed by KJ Sanchez (American Mariachi, Quixote Nuevo). Reimagined in 1930s Argentina, Private Lives runs May 23 – June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Comments