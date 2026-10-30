AN IRISH CAROL Regional Premiere to Open at Main Street Theater

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For the holidays, Main Street Theater is producing the Regional Premiere of Matthew J. Keenan’s An Irish Carol, an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can! An Irish Carol opens November 21 and runs through December 20 at MST’s Rice Village location. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64.

Sunday, November 22: Following the matinee, join in for a discussion with the playwright, Matthew J. Keenan. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 4:30pm. Free to all.

More about the Play

This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David’s life may just change forever. Contains adult language.

About the Production

John Johnston is the director. Jasmine Christyne is the Assistant Director. The cast is Callina Anderson, Tommy Baird, Ted Doolittle, John Gremillion, Gabriel Mullen, Spencer Plachy, Jim Salners, and Blake Weir. Ryan McGettigan is the set designer. Lillie Lemberger is the Costume Designer. Edgar Guajardo is the lightning designer. The sound designer is Jon Harvey. Props design and set dressing are by Rodney Walsworth. Ashley Galan is the production stage manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 01 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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