Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
AN IRISH CAROL Regional Premiere to Open at Main Street Theater
Directed by John Johnston, the production stars Callina Anderson, Tommy Baird, and others in Keenan's Dickens-inspired comedy set in a modern Dublin pub.
For the holidays, Main Street Theater is producing the Regional Premiere of Matthew J. Keenan’s An Irish Carol, an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can! An Irish Carol opens November 21 and runs through December 20 at MST’s Rice Village location. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64.
Sunday, November 22: Following the matinee, join in for a discussion with the playwright, Matthew J. Keenan. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 4:30pm. Free to all.
More about the Play
This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David’s life may just change forever. Contains adult language.
About the Production
John Johnston is the director. Jasmine Christyne is the Assistant Director. The cast is Callina Anderson, Tommy Baird, Ted Doolittle, John Gremillion, Gabriel Mullen, Spencer Plachy, Jim Salners, and Blake Weir. Ryan McGettigan is the set designer. Lillie Lemberger is the Costume Designer. Edgar Guajardo is the lightning designer. The sound designer is Jon Harvey. Props design and set dressing are by Rodney Walsworth. Ashley Galan is the production stage manager.
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