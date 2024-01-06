A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

Steel Magnolias will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, January 24th and Thursday January 25th, with the official opening on January 26th.

By: Jan. 06, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center Photo 3 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center
Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists Photo 4 Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists

A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

Steel Magnolias, presented by A.D. Players Theater beginning this month, is one of the most beloved plays in all of American theatre; frequently produced by professional companies, community theatres, and educational theatres alike.  And for good reason. This beautiful, touching, and funny story of female friendship, love, and loss in a beauty salon in Louisiana will have you rolling with laughter one minute and shedding tears the next.  

Truvy's Beauty Salon is a place of comfort, warmth, love, and a smidge of back-handed bickering for the women of Chinquapin, Louisiana.  When the spunky Shelby,  a beloved wife and daughter and also a type-one diabetic, risks her life to have a baby, the women who frequent the salon rally around her.  Filled with crisp and hilarious repartee, Steel Magnolias is a warm and beautiful story of what it means to be a daughter, a mother, and a friend. 

This classic of the American canon is directed by Leslie Swackhammer who also is noted for bold visuals and bravura acting companies and directs and dramaturgs for opera, theatre and film. Javon Rougely is the Assistant Director. Steel Magnolias was written by Robert Harling who also wrote the wildly successful screenplay for Paramount. 

The cast includes Laurel Burrer, Michelle Elaine*, Alice M Gatling*, Shenyse LeAnna Harris*, Deborah Hope*, and Theresa Nelson*.

The rest of the production creative team includes Hannah E. Smith (Stage manager),  Samantha Dante (Costume Designer), Jim Elliott (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Kirk Domer (Scenic Designer), and Malcolm Nichols (Sound Designer). 

Steel Magnolias will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, January 24th and Thursday January 25th, with the official opening on January 26th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until February 18th. 

There will be a student matinee on Wednesday, February 7th @ 10:00 AM.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website via the button below or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721

A.D. Players in a 501(c)3 organization and an Actors' Equity Association member theater. *INDIVIDUALS INDICATED ABOVE ARE MEMBERS OF A.E.A




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month Photo
26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month

Main Street Theater presents the regional premiere of '26 Miles' by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner. Don't miss this captivating production from February 10 - March 3.

2
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Rolls into Broadway at The Hobbby Center

The show is a jukebox musical that tells the story of Tina’s career and incorporates some of her biggest hits to do so. It was created under the executive production of Tina Turner herself and her second husband, Erwin Bach. Tina Turner passed away last year, so this show is a fitting celebration of the woman who broke every single rule in music and cemented her legacy as an icon. She was simply the best, and this musical seems to know that.

3
Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houstons Student Artists Photo
Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists

Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA have recognized the excellence of student artists in Houston. Find out more about the Mayor's Art Scholarship 2023.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month
Young Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student ArtistsYoung Audiences of Houston and MOCA Recognize Excellence Among Houston's Student Artists
Denise Fennell Returns To Stages For SISTER'S IRISH CATECHISM: SAINTS, SNAKES, AND GREEN MILKSHAKESDenise Fennell Returns To Stages For SISTER'S IRISH CATECHISM: SAINTS, SNAKES, AND GREEN MILKSHAKES
Main Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of ColorMain Street Theater To Host Event On Advancing A Houston Theater Career As An Artist Of Color

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
The Cher Show in Houston The Cher Show
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/28)
Cosi Fan Tutte in Houston Cosi Fan Tutte
Moores Opera House (4/11-4/14)
Les Miserables in Houston Les Miserables
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
On Your Feet in Houston On Your Feet
Lutcher Theater (1/09-1/09)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
Beyond Broadway Series: Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert in Houston Beyond Broadway Series: Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Funny Girl in Houston Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
Beetlejuice in Houston Beetlejuice
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
On Your Feet in Houston On Your Feet
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You