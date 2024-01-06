A.D. Players at The George Theater Will Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS Beginning This Month

Steel Magnolias, presented by A.D. Players Theater beginning this month, is one of the most beloved plays in all of American theatre; frequently produced by professional companies, community theatres, and educational theatres alike. And for good reason. This beautiful, touching, and funny story of female friendship, love, and loss in a beauty salon in Louisiana will have you rolling with laughter one minute and shedding tears the next.

Truvy's Beauty Salon is a place of comfort, warmth, love, and a smidge of back-handed bickering for the women of Chinquapin, Louisiana. When the spunky Shelby, a beloved wife and daughter and also a type-one diabetic, risks her life to have a baby, the women who frequent the salon rally around her. Filled with crisp and hilarious repartee, Steel Magnolias is a warm and beautiful story of what it means to be a daughter, a mother, and a friend.

This classic of the American canon is directed by Leslie Swackhammer who also is noted for bold visuals and bravura acting companies and directs and dramaturgs for opera, theatre and film. Javon Rougely is the Assistant Director. Steel Magnolias was written by Robert Harling who also wrote the wildly successful screenplay for Paramount.

The cast includes Laurel Burrer, Michelle Elaine*, Alice M Gatling*, Shenyse LeAnna Harris*, Deborah Hope*, and Theresa Nelson*.

The rest of the production creative team includes Hannah E. Smith (Stage manager), Samantha Dante (Costume Designer), Jim Elliott (Lighting Designer), Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Kirk Domer (Scenic Designer), and Malcolm Nichols (Sound Designer).

Steel Magnolias will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, January 24th and Thursday January 25th, with the official opening on January 26th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until February 18th.

There will be a student matinee on Wednesday, February 7th @ 10:00 AM.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website via the button below or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.

A.D. Players in a 501(c)3 organization and an Actors' Equity Association member theater. *INDIVIDUALS INDICATED ABOVE ARE MEMBERS OF A.E.A