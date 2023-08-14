A.D. Players At The George Theater Expands Their Horizons By Launching Corporate Education Program

Their workshops cover a wide array of subjects, including Creativity, Storytelling, and Collaboration.

Aug. 14, 2023

A.D. Players at the George Theater have curated a selection of workshops tailored specifically for professionals seeking to unlock their creative potential and improve their communication skills. Their workshops cover a wide array of subjects, including Creativity, Storytelling, and Collaboration. These subjects have been carefully chosen to address the unique challenges faced by individuals and teams in today's dynamic corporate world.

 

Workshops range from half-day to three days and tackle a range of topics. Their Creativity workshop focuses on increasing personal curiosity and implementing strategies for creative workarounds. Storytelling (Narrative Theory) highlights the fundamental role of storytelling in the creation of positive corporate culture, and applying those strategies to improve organizational effectiveness. Collaboration centers on understanding individuals' personality and adjusting to the needs of the situation/problem. Workshop speakers include Executive Artistic Director Jayme McGhan and Marketing Director Jesse GrothOlson.

 

JAYME MCGHAN - Executive Artistic Director of A.D. Players and author of 23 full-length plays that have been produced and developed across the country at The Kennedy Center, Irish Repertory Theatre, Washington Shakespeare Company, Cleveland Public Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, New Light Theatre Project, Yellow Tree Theatre, Stage Left Theatre, Cockroach Theatre, Hot City Theatre, and many more. Jayme is an accomplished director, designer, technician, occasional actor, and educator. Jayme has served as a Professor of Theatre, Artistic Director, Department Chair, School Director, and Dean at five different universities across the country. He holds an MFA in Playwriting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a BA in Theatre Arts from Southwest Minnesota State University.

 

JESSE GROTHOLSON - With more than two decades of professional work as a professor and an actor and producer for the stage and screen, Jesse brings extensive real-world experience to his workshops. His career has taken him from long-form improv and Kabuki in Chicago to feature-length musical comedies and short format stories, including “Best Laid Plans” — an improvised sit-com produced and co-created by Mr. GrothOlson for Hulu. Jesse has produced web series, written original children's Christmas musicals, and worked on television shows for Discovery Science and TLC.

Jesse provides workshop participants with rich training in collaborative and creative skills applicable across many fields, with a particular emphasis on real-world challenges and opportunities. 

 

 

For more information on how to partner with The George, go to their website.



