A TEXAS CAROL to Return to the George Theater in November

The A Texas Carol will begin performances on November 22nd and run through December 23.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

The George Theater is presenting A Texas Carol this holiday season. A Texas Carol is a zany and heartfelt ode to families that despite their dysfunction somehow manage to keep moving forward in love. It's the same love that was laid in a manger over two-thousand years ago, and the same love The George Theater is sharing with audiences this holiday season.

 

The Dinkle family is back by popular demand! This laugh-out-loud funny and heartwarming story was a huge success for A.D. Players last season and returns for another year! The Dinkle family is headed to mee-Maw Jane's East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone! Now how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas?

 

This year, the A.D. Players original work is directed by co-playwright Kevin Dean. He's also directed Jack, Dear Louise, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Godspell, and Barefoot in the Park. A Texas Carol was written alongside Jayme McGhan, Executive Artistic Director of the George Theater. Jayme has also written over 24 full-length plays, and most recent works include Apollo 8. 

 

The cast includes Elizabeth Marshall Black, Jeff McMorrough, Olivia Swasey, Dain Geist*, Kara Greenberg*, Kevin Crouch*, Ian Gallagher, and Marion Kirby. The Production creative team includes Rebecca Skupin (Stage manager), Kristina Miller (Costume Designer), Bryan Nortin (Lighting Designer),  Charly Topper (Properties Designer), Ryan McGettigan (Scenic Designer), andYezminne Zepeda (Sound Designer).

 

The A Texas Carol will preview at The George Theater Wednesday, November 22nd, with the official opening on November 24th. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until December 23rd. 

 

There will be a relaxed performance for adults impacted by disabilities that may preclude them from fully enjoying a typical performance on Wednesday, December 13th @ 7:30 PM as well as a student matinee on Wednesday, December 6th @ 10:00 AM.

 

For more information on how to purchase tickets or support A.D. Players, go to their website adplayers.org or call the Box Office at (713) 526-2721.




