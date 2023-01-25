Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A NUMBER Opens Rec Room Arts 2023 Season Of Plays In Downtown Houston

A NUMBER begins performances on Thursday February 2 and will run through Saturday February 25, with an official press opening on Saturday, February 4.

Jan. 25, 2023  
A NUMBER Opens Rec Room Arts 2023 Season Of Plays In Downtown Houston

Rec Room Arts has announced the opening of A NUMBER by Caryl Churchill. Preview performances begin on February 2, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The production is directed by James Black (Alley Theatre) and will feature performances by Shawn Hamilton (The Royale, Alley Theatre) and Philip Kershaw (Rec Room Writer). The production is the first in the 2023 season.

A NUMBER is a psychological thriller that blends scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and sons. Every parent makes mistakes. Salter makes a number of them. Now 35 years later, his only child realizes he's not alone. Caryl Churchill's play is a powerful, unpredictable and devastating drama about what it costs to start over.

A NUMBER will feature production design by Stefan Azizi and sound design by Robert Leslie Meek. Emma Bacon and Jessica Casanova are the production stage managers.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. Masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220808®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.recroomarts.org%2Fa-number?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

A NUMBER begins performances on Thursday February 2 and will run through Saturday February 25, with an official press opening on Saturday, February 4.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Houston Grand Opera Presents Sensory-Friendly MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS Ne Photo
Houston Grand Opera Presents Sensory-Friendly MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS Next Month
Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present a sensory-friendly performance of Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, part of its Opera to Go! series specifically designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment for families with members on the autism spectrum and other sensory sensitivities, at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC on Saturday, February 4. The event is free and open to the public.
Cast Theatrical Rebrands With New Logo For its New Season in 2023 Photo
Cast Theatrical Rebrands With New Logo For its New Season in 2023
Cast Theatrical has announced its show lineup for the 2023 season. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!
Photos: First Look at THE SOUND INSIDE at 4th Wall Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SOUND INSIDE at 4th Wall Theatre
Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, the Houston premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp runs at 4th Wall Theatre Company through February 11, 2023. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Houston Grand Opera Presents Sensory-Friendly MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS Next MonthHouston Grand Opera Presents Sensory-Friendly MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS Next Month
January 24, 2023

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present a sensory-friendly performance of Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, part of its Opera to Go! series specifically designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment for families with members on the autism spectrum and other sensory sensitivities, at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC on Saturday, February 4. The event is free and open to the public.
Cast Theatrical Rebrands With New Logo For its New Season in 2023Cast Theatrical Rebrands With New Logo For its New Season in 2023
January 24, 2023

Cast Theatrical has announced its show lineup for the 2023 season. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!
Photos: First Look at THE SOUND INSIDE at 4th Wall TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE SOUND INSIDE at 4th Wall Theatre
January 22, 2023

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, the Houston premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp runs at 4th Wall Theatre Company through February 11, 2023. Check out photos here!
Local Director and Producer to Hold Auditions for Sci-Fi Trilogy Plays in Houston This SummerLocal Director and Producer to Hold Auditions for Sci-Fi Trilogy Plays in Houston This Summer
January 19, 2023

Local Director and Producer Andrew Roblyer (they/he) and their production company The Octarine Accord has announced auditions for a three-part trilogy of science fiction plays to be produced this summer in Houston - marking the first time they have been produced in this way outside of New York City.
Main Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship ApplicationsMain Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship Applications
January 18, 2023

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its BIPOC Fellowship Program. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals.
share