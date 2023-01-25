A NUMBER Opens Rec Room Arts 2023 Season Of Plays In Downtown Houston

Rec Room Arts has announced the opening of A NUMBER by Caryl Churchill. Preview performances begin on February 2, 2023 with an official press opening night on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The production is directed by James Black (Alley Theatre) and will feature performances by Shawn Hamilton (The Royale, Alley Theatre) and Philip Kershaw (Rec Room Writer). The production is the first in the 2023 season.

A NUMBER is a psychological thriller that blends scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and sons. Every parent makes mistakes. Salter makes a number of them. Now 35 years later, his only child realizes he's not alone. Caryl Churchill's play is a powerful, unpredictable and devastating drama about what it costs to start over.

A NUMBER will feature production design by Stefan Azizi and sound design by Robert Leslie Meek. Emma Bacon and Jessica Casanova are the production stage managers.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. Masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40.

A NUMBER begins performances on Thursday February 2 and will run through Saturday February 25, with an official press opening on Saturday, February 4.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002