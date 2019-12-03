4th Wall Theatre Company Presents THE REALISTIC JONESES

4th Wall Theatre will present the Houston premier of Will Eno's Broadway sensation "The Realistic Joneses." Eno's critically acclaimed play will re-unite 4th Wall Co-Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl as Bob and Jennifer Jones. Featured in this all-start cast will be guest artist Vaishnavi Sharma as Pony Jones. Ms. Sharma is perhaps most well-known for her regular appearances on Amazon Prime's "Mr. Robot" alongside Academy Award-winner Rami Malek. She has also been featured in New York-based BEDLAM Theatre's "Pygmalion" and the original smash hit production of Kate Hamill's "Sense and Sensibility." Drake Simpson will complete this stellar cast as John Jones. Mr. Simpson was last seen in 4th Wall's award-winning productions of "Lobby Hero" and "True West." Returning to 4th Wall to direct is Jennifer Dean, who previously directed a beautifully realized production of "Collected Stories" by Donald Margulies and a brilliant staging of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" by Edward Albee. This collaboration of Houston's most highly recognized professional artists and a nationally recognized award-winning guest artist will surely make "The Realistic Joneses" the theatrical event of the season.

Mr. Eno's story offers an "inside look at the people who live next door, the truths we think we know, and the secrets we never imagined we all might share." This ethereal masterpiece follows two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and shared last names. As their relationships begin to intertwine, the Joneses must decide between idyllic fantasy and imperfect reality.

"Plays as funny and moving, as wonderful and weird as "The Realistic Joneses" by Will Eno do not appear often on Broadway. Or ever, really. You're as likely to see a tumbleweed lolloping across 42nd Street as you are to see something as daring as Mr. Eno's mediation on the confounding business of being alive (or not)... "The Realistic Joneses" brought me a pleasurable rush virtually unmatched by anything I've seen..." --Charles Isherwood of the New York Times.

The design team for this exciting production includes some of Houston's most outstanding talent. Set and Lighting design will be by 4th Wall-regular and Tony-nominated designer Kevin Rigdon. Costume Design is by Macy Lyne, Properties Design by Afsaneh Aayani, and Sound Design by Yezminne Zepeda.

For tickets and information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's upcoming season or to purchase subscriptions please visit the theatre's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





